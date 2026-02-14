 Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Elimination: Karan Sonawane Or Ayush Sanjeev, Who Might Be Eliminated In Week 5?
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Elimination: Karan Sonawane Or Ayush Sanjeev, Who Might Be Eliminated In Week 5?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 enters its fifth week with six contestants facing elimination, and online voting trends show Ayush Sanjeev and Karan Sonawane at the highest risk. The recent wild card entry of Rakhi Sawant has stirred much excitement in the show.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 has now reached its fifth week, and the tension of elimination is back among the nominated contestants. This week, six participants are up for eviction. With Saturday here, host Riteish Deshmukh is set to reveal who will be eliminated. Who is at the bottom and likely to leave this week? Let’s take a closer look.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 5 Voting Trend

The six eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 5 are-

Raqesh Bapat

Sachin Kumavat

Prajakta Shukre

Karan Sonawane

Prabhu Shelke

Ayush Sanjeev

According to online voting trends, Sachin and Raqesh appear to be the safest contestants this week. Prabhu and Prajakta are in the middle of the voting charts, while Ayusha and Karan are trailing behind, putting them at the highest risk of elimination from Bigg Boss Marathi 6.

According to a report by Filmibeat, Bigg Boss Marathi 6 could see a double eviction this week. If that happens, Ayush and Karan are considered the most likely to be eliminated. Fans will have to wait for the official announcement during the weekend episode to know for sure.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, has delivered plenty of drama, tasks, and twists as contestants vie for the trophy. So far, Radha Patil, Sonali Raut, Divya Shinde and Omkar Raut have been eliminated from the show, reshaping alliances and rivalries inside the house. This season also saw the entry of wild card contestant Rakhi Sawant, whose appearance has stirred up fresh energy and conflicts among the housemates. There’s buzz that another familiar face, politician and reality star Abhijit Bichukale, could enter as a wildcard next, promising further surprises and excitement.

New episodes of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 air at 8 PM IST on Colors Marathi and are also available for streaming on Jio Hotstar.

