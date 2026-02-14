'Really Good Times At The Movies...': Ranbir Kapoor Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar—VIDEO

Ranbir Kapoor On Dhurandhar | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, whose lifestyle brand ARKS celebrated its first anniversary on Saturday, February 14, went live on the brand's Instagram handle, where he interacted with his fans and followers, given the actor does not have his own Instagram handle.

Ranbir Kapoor Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

During the interaction, Ranbir was asked about the last film he watched in theaters, he said, "It was Dhurandhar. Absolutely loved that film. The entire cast and crew smashed it. Really good times at the movies."

Ranbir and Ranveer have always shared a close bond, despite Ranbir's past relationship with Ranveer's wife, Deepika Padukone, who also maintains a friendly connection with Ranbir even after their breakup.

Ranbir and Deepika first met on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and dated for nearly two years before parting ways in 2009. Despite their breakup, the two went on to work together in hit films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Ranbir Kapoor's Work Front

Ranbir will be seen playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic Ramayana, starring Yash and Sai Pallavi. It is scheduled to be released in two parts, Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

The Ramayana franchise is being made on a massive budget of Rs 1600 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to producer Namit Malhotra revealed that Ramayana Part 1 is being made on a budget of Rs 900 crore, while Part 2 is estimated at Rs 700 crore.

Ramayana Part 1 is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Next, Kapoor also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, alongside his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film was officially announced in January 2024.