 Avinash Tiwary On Playing Merciless Villain Jalal In O'Romeo: 'Character Beyond My Imagination, Still Remember My Heart Racing...'
Avinash Tiwary On Playing Merciless Villain Jalal In O'Romeo: 'Character Beyond My Imagination, Still Remember My Heart Racing...'

Avinash Tiwary On Playing Merciless Villain Jalal In O'Romeo: 'Character Beyond My Imagination, Still Remember My Heart Racing...'

Avinash Tiwary, praised for his role as the merciless villain Jalal in O'Romeo, shared behind-the-scenes moments with Triptii Dimri and Tamannaah Bhatia. On the experience, he said, "I still remember my heart racing... he wants to create a larger-than-life Villain, JALAL! Something beyond my imaginative capabilities." He added, "I can’t thank Shahid enough for his elder brother energy."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
article-image

Actor Avinash Tiwary, who portrayed the fiery villain and merciless killer Jalal in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, earned widespread praise for his performance. The role was initially set to be played by Randeep Hooda, but after he stepped away, it went to Avinash. The film released on Friday, February 13, clashing with Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main.

Avinash Tiwary On Playing Jalal In O'Romeo

On Saturday, a day after O’Romeo's release, Avinash shared behind-the-scenes photos showcasing his look, along with pictures with Triptii Dimri and Tamannaah Bhatia, who played his on-screen wife. Avinash expressed gratitude to Vishal Bhardwaj, sharing that the character was beyond his imagination.

article-image

The actor wrote, "There are days when the Universe decides to gift you and on one such day i got a call from @vishalrbhardwaj Sir for #ORomeo. I still remember my heart racing and hoping he had something of value for me.I wish i could share what it did to my confidence when he mentioned he wants to create a larger than life Villain, JALAL! Something in between Mogambo and Langda Tyagi, a character out of his comfort space he said and something that was absolutely beyond my imaginative capabilities at that point."

Check it out:

Avinash Tiwary Praises Cast Of O'Romeo

Praising Shahid, the actor stated, "@shahidkapoor Brother i walked onto set at the last phase of the film.I can't thank you enough for your elder brother energy to hold me in."

On reuniting with Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary said this is their third film together and expressed confidence that there are many more movies to come for them in the future. "@tamannaahspeaks Take me to Mars Plz," said the actor, referring to a dialogue from the film.

O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

O’Romeo opened with a collection of Rs. 8.50 crore. While it’s a decent start, a double-digit opening would have been preferable. All eyes are now on the weekend (Saturday and Sunday) collections. Early estimates suggest that O’Romeo could earn around Rs. 10 crore on its second day, taking the total to approximately Rs. 18–19 crore.

article-image

If evening and night show footfalls pick up, the second-day collection could surpass Rs. 10 crore. Overall, the film is expected to gross around Rs. 30 crore over its opening weekend.

