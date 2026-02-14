 Who Is Himanshi Khurana? All About Miss Ludhiana & Bigg Boss Star Threatened By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang With ₹10 Crore Demand
Who Is Himanshi Khurana? All About Miss Ludhiana & Bigg Boss Star Threatened By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang With ₹10 Crore Demand

Punjabi actress and singer Himanshi Khurana, known for her hit songs, modeling career, and Bigg Boss 13 appearance, recently received a death threat along with a Rs. 10 crore ransom demand. Mohali police are investigating the case after she filed a formal complaint.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Who Is Himanshi Khurana

Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana recently filed an official complaint against Hari Boxer, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, after receiving a death threat and a demand for a staggering Rs. 10 crore. But who is Himanshi? She is a popular singer and actress known for her hit Punjabi songs and appearances on reality shows, earning a huge fan following for her music and vibrant screen presence. Let's dive deeper into the details below:

Who Is Himanshi Khurana?

Himanshi Khurana is a Punjabi actress, model, and singer. She was born on November 27, 1991, in Kiratpur Sahib, Punjab. She is a well-known name in the Punjabi entertainment industry and has an impressive 12.1 million followers on social media.

Himanshi began her modeling career at the age of 16. She won the title of Miss Ludhiana in 2011 and was a finalist in Miss PTC Punjabi 2010. She made her debut in the Punjabi music industry with the song Jodi– Big Day Party in 2010 and was also featured in Hardy Sandhu's song Soch.

Over the years, Himanshi has collaborated with prominent Punjabi artists such as Jassi Gill, Badshah, Ninja, and others. She then ventured into Punjabi cinema with the movie Sadda Haq, and her first Bollywood film was Jeet Lengey Jahaan.

Himanshi gained widespread recognition with her participation in Bigg Boss 13, where she confirmed her relationship with Chow. In 2020, she announced the end of that relationship. Later, she was reportedly in a relationship with her Bigg Boss co-contestant Asim Riaz, which lasted until 2023.

article-image

Himanshi has received a chilling death threat along with a ransom demand of Rs. 10 crore, as per Punjabi Mania. Mohali police is currently investigating the matter after the formal complaint was filed by the actress and music star. Let us further wait for the more update in the matter.

