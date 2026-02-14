Punjabi Actress Himanshi Khurana Receives Death Threat, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demand; FIR Registered In Mohali

Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi actress and singer Himanshi Khurana, who rose to prominence with Bigg Boss 13, has reportedly received a death threat along with a demand for Rs 10 crore. She filed a formal complaint after allegedly receiving a threatening phone call on February 14.

Himanshi Khurana Gets Death Threat

Mohali police have registered an FIR and launched an urgent investigation, examining call records to trace the origin of the threat.Police officials confirmed that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Given the gravity of the threat, authorities are treating the matter with urgency and have intensified efforts to identify those behind the call.