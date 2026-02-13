 Rohit Shetty Makes FIRST Public Appearance Amid Tight Security After Firing At Juhu Residence With Son At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO
Rohit Shetty Makes FIRST Public Appearance Amid Tight Security After Firing At Juhu Residence With Son At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty made his first public appearance days after the firing outside his Juhu residence, as he was spotted at Mumbai airport under heavy security. In a viral video, his security team asked paparazzi to maintain a distance. His son Ishaan, who studies at the Central Film School in London, touched his father's feet before they shared an emotional hug and goodbye.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Shetty's First Public Appearance After Firing At Home | Photo Via Instagram

A firing incident was reported outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence in Mumbai on February 1, around 12:45 am, sending shockwaves through the film industry. Although the director has remained silent on the matter, he made his first public appearance days later, accompanied by his son Ishaan Shetty.

Rohit Shetty Steps Out Under Heavy Security

On Friday, February 13, Rohit was spotted at the Mumbai airport surrounded by heavy security. In a video from the scene, the filmmaker was seen stepping out of his car as security personnel gathered around him, urging paparazzi to maintain distance.

Meanwhile, his son Ishaan, who is enrolled at the Central Film School in London, was seen touching his father's feet before heading off. Rohit then shared an emotional hug with his son as they bid goodbye.

Check out the video:

According to the police sources, the assailant arrived in the Juhu area on a motorcycle, which he parked at a short distance, and then walked towards the Shetty Tower. The shots were fired outside the filmmaker's personal gymnasium, which is on the first floor of the building, before the attacker fled the spot.

Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Firing At Rohit Shetty's Residence

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing outside the Golmaal director's Juhu house.

Gangsters Shubham Lonkar and Arzu Bishnoi shared a post on social media taking responsibility. The post in Hindi reads, "We, Shubham Lonkar, Arzu Bishnoi and Hari Boxer, take responsibility for the firing outside Rohit Shetty’s house. We warned him (Rohit Shetty) several times not to interfere in our work. When he failed to understand, this was just a small trailer. If he still does not understand, the next bullet will not be fired outside the house but inside the bedroom, aimed at his chest."

article-image

After firing at Rohit's home, Ranveer Singh received a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding Rs 1 crore from gangster Harry Boxer of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A day after Ranveer received a threat voice note, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma also received a threat email, allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang.

Rohit Shetty Makes FIRST Public Appearance Amid Tight Security After Firing At Juhu Residence With...
