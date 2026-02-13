Harry Boxer Suspected In Threat Voice Note To Ranveer Singh; Crime Branch Traces Voice, Interpol Help Sought

Ranveer Singh | Photo Via Instagram

Mumbai: A significant development has emerged in the alleged threat and extortion attempt targeting Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, with the Mumbai Crime Branch identifying Harry Boxer, a key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as the prime suspect behind the threatening message.

According to sources, investigators have found that a WhatsApp voice note demanding ₹1 crore was sent to the actor’s manager. During the preliminary analysis, the Crime Branch matched the voice in the message with that of Harry Boxer. Officials, however, said further technical and forensic evidence is being collected to substantiate the findings.

The threat was reportedly received shortly after the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence. The voice note allegedly contained intimidation and an extortion demand. Following the incident, security around Ranveer Singh has been tightened as a precautionary measure.

Also Watch:

Police recorded the statement of the actor’s manager three days ago and have since intensified the probe. Sources added that the message was routed through a Virtual Private Network (VPN), with the digital trail indicating an overseas location. To track the origin of the network and identify the country from where the threat was transmitted, the Crime Branch has sought assistance from Interpol.

In a related development, officers on Wednesday night also recorded the statement of actor Aayush Sharma’s manager, as he too reportedly received similar threats. Both cases are under investigation, and formal FIRs are expected to be registered soon. But As of now, no FIR has been filed in either case.

