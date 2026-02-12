Bishnoi Gang Threatens Aayush Sharma, Ranveer Singh After Rohit Shetty House Firing; Shooters Still At Large

The shooter involved in the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence is still at large, even as the Bishnoi gang has allegedly intensified its extortion attempts by threatening several other Bollywood celebrities and demanding crores of rupees. | File Pic

Mumbai: The shooter involved in the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence is still at large, even as the Bishnoi gang has allegedly intensified its extortion attempts by threatening several other Bollywood celebrities and demanding crores of rupees.

Aayush Sharma threatened via email; no formal complaint lodged yet

According to sources, after targeting actor Salman Khan earlier, the gang has now issued threats to his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, demanding a hefty ransom. The threat was reportedly sent via email, with the name Lawrence Bishnoi mentioned at the bottom while making the extortion demand. However, Aayush Sharma has not yet lodged any formal police complaint. Despite this, police are maintaining strict vigilance as a precautionary measure. Aayush Sharma is married to Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan.

Sources further revealed that apart from Aayush Sharma, the gang has also threatened popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. He allegedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note in which the caller invoked Lawrence Bishnoi’s name and demanded crores of rupees.

Armed police deployed outside Ranveer Singh's Prabhadevi residence

Following the threat, Ranveer Singh informed the police, after which his security was tightened. Armed police personnel have been deployed outside his residence in the Prabhadevi area, and strict monitoring is being carried out. Visitors to his residence are being thoroughly checked before entry.

Sources claim that these threats were issued after the firing incident outside Rohit Shetty’s house on the night of January 31. The gang members allegedly involved include Shubham Lonkar, Arju Bishnoi, Harry Boxer, and Harman Sandhu. Investigators believe the firing was intended to create fear and panic, enabling the gang to extort money not only from Aayush and Ranveer but also from several other Bollywood celebrities.

Gang conducted reconnaissance of multiple celebrity residences before firing

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch investigation has reportedly revealed that before carrying out the firing, members of the Bishnoi gang had conducted reconnaissance of multiple Bollywood celebrities’ residences. Mobile location data of certain suspects linked to the gang was found near the homes of several actors.

Following these findings, the Crime Branch is gathering further evidence and leads. Sources say the gang had assigned separate operatives to carry out the surveillance. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

