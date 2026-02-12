Ghatkopar: 17-Year-Old Orphan Girl Stabbed For Refusing Marriage Proposal; Accused Booked

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by a man in Ghatkopar after she refused his marriage proposal. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by a man in Ghatkopar after she refused his marriage proposal. The accused, identified as Satish Shinde, has been booked by the Ghatkopar police. The shocking incident came to light following an inquiry conducted by the Maharashtra State Women Council (MSWC), prompting police action.

Victim lost parents in 2021

According to the FIR, the victim is a 17-year-old girl originally from Tarsarai in Madhubani district of Bihar. Her parents passed away in 2021, after which she lived briefly with her grandmother in her native village. She was later housed in various child care institutions in Mumbai through the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). In November 2025, the CWC in Madhubani handed over her custody to her maternal uncle in Bihar.

Last month, the teenager returned to Mumbai and began staying with her aunt in Byculla. However, due to certain reasons, her aunt asked her to make alternate arrangements. From January 22, 2026, she allegedly spent two days wandering around different railway stations. On January 24 at around 11.30 am, she got down at the Ghatkopar railway station and was sitting alone near Bharat Cafe, crying.

Accused offers help

Shinde allegedly approached her and inquired about her situation. After she informed him that she had no place to stay, he offered to arrange accommodation and took her to Welcome Lodge in Sakinaka. There, he allegedly produced his wife’s identification card to secure a room for her stay. He told her that he resided in Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar (West).

After staying alone at the lodge for four to five days, the girl informed Shinde that she did not wish to continue staying there and wanted to rent a separate room. Shinde allegedly arranged accommodation for her in Ramji Nagar, Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar (West), where she stayed for another four to five days.

Victim initially claims slip and fall

On the night of February 5, Shinde allegedly visited the room and proposed marriage to the minor. When she refused, he reportedly became enraged and attacked her with a knife, causing serious injuries. Hearing her screams, Shinde’s wife and another woman rushed to the spot and took the injured girl to the Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

Out of fear, the girl initially told doctors that she had slipped and fallen in the dark. She was discharged from the hospital on February 7 at around 4 pm. With no place to stay, she remained in the hospital area that day.

Social worker uncovers truth at Asha Sadan shelter

The following afternoon, she approached Asha Sadan in Dongri, run by the Maharashtra State Women Council (MSWC), where she had previously stayed. Upon noticing her injuries, social worker Rupali Tribhuvan and superintendent Jayalakshmi K. questioned her, following which she disclosed the incident.

Tribhuvan accompanied the girl to the Ghatkopar police station, where a complaint was lodged against Shinde. Police have registered an offence under Section 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Further investigation is underway.

