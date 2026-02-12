Navi Mumbai Gears Up For 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of 'Hind Di Chadar' Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur On Feb 28-March 1

Ahead of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of ‘Hind-Di-Chadar’ Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, extensive preparations are underway in Navi Mumbai with coordinated efforts from the administration, religious institutions, social organizations and the organizing committee. | X @BalMalkitSingh & @hinddichadar350

Ahead of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of ‘Hind-Di-Chadar’ Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, extensive preparations are underway in Navi Mumbai with coordinated efforts from the administration, religious institutions, social organizations and the organizing committee. Officials said all necessary arrangements are being planned to ensure the smooth conduct of the historic congregation.

Press conference at Konkan Divisional Commissioner's Office

Details of the preparations were shared during a press conference held at the Konkan Divisional Commissioner’s Office. Representatives of the Shaheedi Samagam Committee, state-level coordinators and senior administrative officials were present and outlined the scope and scale of the event.

Speakers at the conference said the Shaheedi Samagam aims to highlight the life, sacrifice and martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and to convey his message of courage, righteousness and protection of faith to society at large. The event is also expected to strengthen social, cultural and historical ties between Maharashtra and Punjab.

Previous Samagams in Nagpur

Organizers informed that similar Shaheedi Samagams held earlier in Nagpur and Nanded were conducted peacefully and in an organized manner, and the Navi Mumbai event is being planned on the same lines. The main congregation will be jointly organized by the Maharashtra government, the administration and the organizing committee on February 28 and March 1, 2026, and is expected to draw devotees, saints, religious leaders and dignitaries from across the country.

The Konkan Divisional Commissioner said coordinated planning is underway involving the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Raigad district administration, police and other concerned agencies. Arrangements are being made for traffic management, security, healthcare services, drinking water, sanitation, accommodation and other essential facilities to ensure the event is conducted safely and smoothly.

Officials and organizers expressed confidence that the Navi Mumbai Shaheedi Samagam will be held in a disciplined and grand manner. They said the event would help spread the message of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s supreme sacrifice while promoting social harmony, communal harmony and national unity.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/