Has Vijay Varma Found New Love After Breakup With Tamannaah Bhatia? The Truth Behind His Viral Valentine's Day Post

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Vijay Varma has grabbed eyeballs again over his relationship status, as it seems he may have found new love following his breakup with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. On Valentine’s Day 2026, February 14, the Gully Boy actor shared an adorable post on his social media, subtly hinting at a new relationship with a mystery woman.

Vijay Varma Found New Love?

On Saturday, Vijay took to his Instagram story, where he was seen holding a woman’s hand, though her face was not visible. In the post, he wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever," accompanied by a red heart and a rainbow emoji.

Additionally, he tagged the woman, who goes by @_khushi_ahuja_.

Photo Via Instagram story/@itsvijayvarma

Truth Behind Vijay's Varma Viral Photo

While fans were quick to assume that the actor had found new love, the truth is that it was a prank; Vijay is still single. A closer look at the Instagram handle @_khushi_ahuja_ reveals that it is a random account, not belonging to a girl. The posts on the account even read, "Ch*tiya banaya tumko," confirming that the whole thing was a joke.

About Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Relationship

Vijay and Tamannaah reportedly began dating in 2022 after meeting and working together on the sets of the Netflix anthology series Lust Stories 2, though they made their relationship public in 2023. The duo reportedly ended their relationship earlier this year after dating for over two years; however, neither has confirmed the reports.

Despite the breakup buzz, the two continue to follow each other on Instagram and still have photos together on their profiles, suggesting they remain on cordial terms.