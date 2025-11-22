Vijay Varma Recalls Fatima Sana Shaikh Getting A Seizure On Gustaakh Ishq Sets: 'Felt So Vulnerable & Helpless'

Photo Via Instagram

Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh are gearing up for their upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq, which marks fashion designer Manish Malhotra's directorial debut. Ahead of its theatrical release, Vijay recalled feeling 'vulnerable and helpless' when Fatima, who lives with epilepsy, a chronic neurological condition characterised by recurring seizures, experienced a seizure during the shoot.

Speaking to Mashable India, Vijay said that during the shoot, Fatima had warned him and a few team members in advance and had even given them guidelines on what to do if she had a seizure. He admitted that he initially wondered if she was just saying it to scare them. However, one night around pack-up time, he was sitting outside reading a book between takes when he suddenly heard a sound, and by then, Fatima had already suffered a seizure.

Further, Vijay added, "I felt so vulnerable and helpless. But then I recalled all the things that she had told me. We emptied out a bed on the shoot and made her lie down and asked people to give her space. I just kept my hand on her head and sat near her. We waited for the seizure to pass. Then we took her to the hotel in the car. When she came to the hotel, she was awake, but she didn’t recall everything."

Fatima admitted that she doesn't recall anything during a seizure, explaining that when someone experiences a full-blown seizure, they are completely unaware of what’s happening, it’s a total wipeout. She added that many times, even as a person is having a seizure, people mistakenly think, "Iska toh natak hai."

Vijay shared that seeing Fatima go through such a vulnerable moment made him feel deeply connected to her and protective of her. He realised that a bond had formed between them, as she experienced a helpless and fragile moment with him, and which is why their friendship is so special.

Gustaakh Ishq is set to release on November 28, 2025.