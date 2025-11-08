'I'd Collapse, Crying For Hours': Vijay Varma Reveals Battling Depression, Credits Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan For Helping Him

Photo Via YouTube/Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Vijay Varma, who gained major recognition with Zoya Akhtar's 2019 film Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has since starred in films and shows like Baaghi 3, Darlings, Jaane Jaan, and Dahaad, among others.

Vijay Varma Reveals Battling Depression

Recently, he opened up about battling depression during the COVID lockdown, sharing how he was alone in his Mumbai apartment, feeling extremely lonely and afraid. He added that having a small terrace where he could see the sky and connect with nature kept him sane, otherwise, he said, he might have gone mad.

Vijay Varma Credits Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan For Helping Him

On Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Vijay said, "One day, I realised, why can’t I move from my couch for four days? What’s going on? At that time, Ira (Aamir Khan's daughter) and Gulshan (Devaiah) were like my little support system. Ira was assisting on Dahaad, and we had all become good friends during the shoot. We’d video call each other on Zoom, have dinners, that was our circle. But I kept deteriorating. Ira was the first to point out, 'Vijay, I think you need to start moving a little.'

Vijay Varma Reveals He Was Diagnosed With Severe Depression & Anxiety

Eventually, Vijay admitted he couldn’t function and began therapy. "I was diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety. My therapist even suggested medication. I told her, 'Let me try managing for now,’” he said.

Vijay shared that he was diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety, adding he turned to therapy and yoga for healing. "Both brought everything to the surface. I’d get on my yoga mat, and by the third or fourth Surya Namaskar, I’d collapse, crying for hours without knowing why. It was deep depression, mixed with unattended emotions and unresolved guilt," he added.

Vijay Believes His Depression Stemmed From Unresolved Guilt

He believes much of it stemmed from the unresolved guilt of leaving his home, a decision that a part of him still regrets. He explained that when a person leaves, their family misses them, and he never made peace with that. At times, he still wonders if his decision, though right for him, was truly right for everyone else.

Vijay added, "I am glad Ira stepped in at the right time. She told me therapy isn’t bad. Coming from a dysfunctional family, if you don’t sort things out, it leaves a lasting mark. You think you’ve forgotten childhood hurt, but the subconscious remembers," he said.

Vijay Varma Work Front

On the work front, Vijay is set to star next in Gustaakh Ishq, which is slated to release on November 28, 2025, also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film marks fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s debut as a producer.