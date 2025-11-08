 'I'd Collapse, Crying For Hours': Vijay Varma Reveals Battling Depression, Credits Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan For Helping Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I'd Collapse, Crying For Hours': Vijay Varma Reveals Battling Depression, Credits Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan For Helping Him

'I'd Collapse, Crying For Hours': Vijay Varma Reveals Battling Depression, Credits Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan For Helping Him

Actor Vijay Varma opened up about battling depression during the COVID lockdown, when he was alone in his Mumbai apartment, feeling extremely lonely and afraid. He recalled, "One day, I realised I couldn't move from my couch for four days." He shared that Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Gulshan Devaiah supported him, while therapy and yoga helped him heal.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube/Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Vijay Varma, who gained major recognition with Zoya Akhtar's 2019 film Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has since starred in films and shows like Baaghi 3, Darlings, Jaane Jaan, and Dahaad, among others.

Vijay Varma Reveals Battling Depression

Recently, he opened up about battling depression during the COVID lockdown, sharing how he was alone in his Mumbai apartment, feeling extremely lonely and afraid. He added that having a small terrace where he could see the sky and connect with nature kept him sane, otherwise, he said, he might have gone mad.

Read Also
Fatima Sana Shaikh Clarifies Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumours With Co-Star Vijay Varma: 'I'm...
article-image

Vijay Varma Credits Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan For Helping Him

FPJ Shorts
AFCAT Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens Soon; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
AFCAT Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens Soon; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Congress Fighting Same Battle Against 'Modi Empire' That Mahatma Gandhi Fought Against British,' Says Priyanka Gandhi | VIDEO
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Congress Fighting Same Battle Against 'Modi Empire' That Mahatma Gandhi Fought Against British,' Says Priyanka Gandhi | VIDEO
Over 80,000 MSRTC Employees To Recieve Pending Salaries As Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹471.05 Crore Subsidy
Over 80,000 MSRTC Employees To Recieve Pending Salaries As Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹471.05 Crore Subsidy
‘Why Bus Service Being Disrupted?’: BJP Youth Wing Leader Questions Special Arrangements For TMC MP Mahua Moitra & Pinaki Misra’s Wedding Reception
‘Why Bus Service Being Disrupted?’: BJP Youth Wing Leader Questions Special Arrangements For TMC MP Mahua Moitra & Pinaki Misra’s Wedding Reception

On Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Vijay said, "One day, I realised, why can’t I move from my couch for four days? What’s going on? At that time, Ira (Aamir Khan's daughter) and Gulshan (Devaiah) were like my little support system. Ira was assisting on Dahaad, and we had all become good friends during the shoot. We’d video call each other on Zoom, have dinners, that was our circle. But I kept deteriorating. Ira was the first to point out, 'Vijay, I think you need to start moving a little.'

Vijay Varma Reveals He Was Diagnosed With Severe Depression & Anxiety

Eventually, Vijay admitted he couldn’t function and began therapy. "I was diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety. My therapist even suggested medication. I told her, 'Let me try managing for now,’” he said.

Vijay shared that he was diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety, adding he turned to therapy and yoga for healing. "Both brought everything to the surface. I’d get on my yoga mat, and by the third or fourth Surya Namaskar, I’d collapse, crying for hours without knowing why. It was deep depression, mixed with unattended emotions and unresolved guilt," he added.

Vijay Believes His Depression Stemmed From Unresolved Guilt

He believes much of it stemmed from the unresolved guilt of leaving his home, a decision that a part of him still regrets. He explained that when a person leaves, their family misses them, and he never made peace with that. At times, he still wonders if his decision, though right for him, was truly right for everyone else.

Vijay added, "I am glad Ira stepped in at the right time. She told me therapy isn’t bad. Coming from a dysfunctional family, if you don’t sort things out, it leaves a lasting mark. You think you’ve forgotten childhood hurt, but the subconscious remembers," he said.

Vijay Varma Work Front

On the work front, Vijay is set to star next in Gustaakh Ishq, which is slated to release on November 28, 2025, also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film marks fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s debut as a producer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I'd Collapse, Crying For Hours': Vijay Varma Reveals Battling Depression, Credits Aamir Khan's...

'I'd Collapse, Crying For Hours': Vijay Varma Reveals Battling Depression, Credits Aamir Khan's...

Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Her Cancer Diagnosis, Recalls Undergoing Major Surgery: 'Liver Ka 22%...

Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Her Cancer Diagnosis, Recalls Undergoing Major Surgery: 'Liver Ka 22%...

'Our Plane Was About To Crash...': Shraddha Das Recalls Near-Death Flight Experience From Mumbai To...

'Our Plane Was About To Crash...': Shraddha Das Recalls Near-Death Flight Experience From Mumbai To...

Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Yami-Emraan Starrer To Show A Good Jump,...

Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Yami-Emraan Starrer To Show A Good Jump,...

K-Pop Scripts History At Grammys 2026: BLACKPINK's Rose, KATSEYE & Demon Hunters Earn Big...

K-Pop Scripts History At Grammys 2026: BLACKPINK's Rose, KATSEYE & Demon Hunters Earn Big...