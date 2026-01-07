Tron: Ares Out On OTT- Here's Everything You Need To Know About Jared Leto And Greta Lee's The Much-Anticipated Sci-Fi Film

Tron: Ares Out On OTT |

Tron: Ares, the latest installment in the iconic sci-fi franchise, features Jared Leto and Greta Lee in the lead roles. This film continues the legacy of the original Tron and its sequel, while introducing a new storyline that captivates both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers alike. Set in a visually stunning digital universe, Tron: Ares explores themes of AI, digital revolution, technology, freedom, and the complex relationship between humans and their digital creations. The film premiered in Los Angeles on October 6, 2025, was released in theatres on October 10, 2025, and received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics.

Tron: Ares: Streaming details

The gaming-loving audience can watch the film on JioHotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "When the digital world steps into ours… who adapts? Tron: Ares is now streaming on JioHotstar." Viewers can expect jaw-dropping visuals and groundbreaking special effects that push the boundaries of modern filmmaking.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is Tron Ares all about?

Tron: Ares follows an advanced AI soldier named Ares, designed by the nefarious Julian Dillinger, who is dispatched into the real world to acquire a potent "Permanence Code" from competitor ENCOM. However, Ares begins to experience emotions and self-awareness, leading him to question his purpose and humanity's future while he seeks his own path to thrive in the real world. The primary struggle is the competition between ENCOM (headed by Eve Kim) and Dillinger Systems (led by Julian) to surpass the 29-minute limit for digital programs in reality, utilising Flynn's code, resulting in a confrontation over beliefs about technology and existence.

Cast and characters: Who plays what?

Tron: Ares boasts a stellar cast, including both seasoned actors and exciting new talents, ensuring a captivating performance including Jared Leto as Ares, a super-intelligent program created by Julian Dillinger, Greta Lee as Eve Kim, the current chief executive officer of ENCOM, Evan Peters as Julian Dillinger, Jodie Turner-Smith as Athena, Hasan Minhaj as Ajay Singh, Gillian Anderson as Elisabeth Dillinger, Cameron Monaghan as Caius, Aaron Paul Stewart as Cyber Security Pete and offcourse Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn, the former CEO of ENCOM who is now a digital construct within his original grid.

Powerhouse behind Tron Ares

The film is directed by Joachim Rønning. Jesse Wigutow has written the screenplay for the film. It is based on the characters of Bonnie MacBird and Steven Lisberger. The film is produced by Sean Bailey, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, and Steven Lisberger under the banner of Walt Disney Pictures and Sean Bailey Productions.

Nine Inch Nails: A composer behind Tron Ares

Nine Inch Nails (NIN) is an American industrial rock project primarily led by its founder, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Trent Reznor. NIN is known for its dark, electronically infused sound, introspective lyrics, and innovative approach to music distribution. Undoubtedly, NIN has composed intriguing background scores and music that leave a lasting impact on audiences.