The Thing With Feathers OTT Release Date Confirmed: Benedict Cumberbatch's Heartfelt Drama Film Will Premier Soon On This Platform

The Thing With Feathers

Benedict Cumberbatch, an Oscar-winning actor, is set to deliver one of his most emotionally intriguing performances in his latest film, The Thing with Feathers, which is adapted from Max Porter's Grief Is the Thing with Feathers novel. The film premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2025, and was also shown as the European premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival on February 18, 2025. The film was released in theatres on November 21, 2025, and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

The Thing with Feathers- Streaming details

The Thing with Feathers is set to be released on Lionsgate Play, starting from January 9, 2026. The film is based on themes of grief, loss, family (fatherhood/motherhood), despair, trauma, love, and hope. The Thing with Feathers is already drawing attention for its poignant storytelling, making it a must-watch for audiences who love character-driven films.

A father at his breaking point. A family searching for a way back. #BenedictCumberbatch delivers a raw, career-defining performance as a man navigating the wild things inside us. #TheThingWithFeathers coming exclusively to Lionsgate Play, this January 9th. pic.twitter.com/1NDoPSEcX7 — Lionsgate Play (@lionsgateplayIN) January 6, 2026

What is The Thing with Feathers all about?

The Thing with Feathers centres around a sorrowful father (Dad) mourning his wife, with his deep sadness taking form as a massive, monstrous crow (Crow) that makes its way into their home, compelling him and his two sons to face their shared trauma. The Crow is not only frightening; it also serves as a peculiar, unwelcome ally, initially alarming but ultimately aiding the family in navigating their sorrow by facing them with uncomfortable realities and preventing their withdrawal, illustrating that grief isn't to be overcome but rather something to coexist with and eventually weave into life.

Who plays what?

The film features Benedict Cumberbatch as Dad, Henry Boxall as Boy 2, Richard as Boy 1, Eric Lampaert as Crow, David Thewlis as the voice of Crow, Vinette Robinson as Amanda, Sam Spruell as Paul, Claire Cartwright as Mum, Tim Plester as Andy, and Leo Bill as Dr. Bowden, among others. The film is produced by Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland, and Andrea Cornwell under the banner of Film4, BFI, SunnyMarch, and Lobo Films.