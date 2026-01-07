 Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Name Their Son Vihaan; It Has Uri The Surgical Strike Movie Connection - Deets Inside
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Name Their Son Vihaan; It Has Uri The Surgical Strike Movie Connection - Deets Inside

On Wednesday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to social media to announce their son's name. They have named him Vihaan Kaushal, and well, his name has a connection with Vicky's film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Baby Boy Name Revealed | Instagram

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on Wednesday took to social media to reveal the name of their son. The couple shared an adorable picture of their hands and announced that their son's name is Vihaan Kaushal. Well, the name has a connection with Vicky's film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

In the 2019 release, Vicky's character name was Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. So, the actor has played the character of his son's name in the past. Many fans of Vicky noticed this, and they started commenting on the couple's post. Check out the comments below...

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Announce Their Son's Name

While revealing their son's name, Vicky and Katrina shared, "Our Ray of Light ❤️ Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words (sic)."

