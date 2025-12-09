 'Grateful & Sleep Deprived': Vicky Kaushal Shares FIRST Photo With Katrina Kaif After Son's Birth On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary
New parents Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Vicky shared an adorable selfie with Katrina and wrote, "Celebrating today... blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us." The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif | Photo Via Instagram

New parents Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today, December 9. After quietly dating for a while, the couple made it official when they tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

New Parents Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Celebrate 4th Anniversary

On their wedding anniversary, Vicky shared an adorable photo with his ladylove Katrina following the birth of their son. This is his first social media photo with Katrina since welcoming their baby boy. Sharing a selfie, Vicky wrote, "Celebrating today… blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us."

article-image

Vicky Kaushal Buys New Car After Son's Birth

Recently, Vicky purchased a brand-new, swanky Lexus LM350h 4S ultra-luxury car just days after welcoming his son. He was spotted in Mumbai after attending an event, seated in his new car and proudly flaunting his latest purchase. The 4-seater Lexus is priced at Rs 3.20 crore.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy

Sharing the joyous news on social media, the couple posted a template that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy."

The template featured a cradle with a teddy bear on it, and the proud dad simply captioned it, "Blessed."

article-image

Vicky Kaushal Work Front

Vicky is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in Love & War, which also marks his reunion with Sanju co-star Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-actor Alia Bhatt.

Vicky, who was last seen in Chhaava, also has Amar Kaushik's film Mahavatar, a mythological drama which focuses on the story of Lord Parashurama.

