Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 8 Written Update: Tulsi Breaks Down At Hospital, Angad & Ritik Clash Over Mihir's Surgery

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Sunday, February 8), Tulsi panics when Mihir is seriously injured, and Angad, Vrinda, and the rest of the family rush to the hospital to see him. Suhas, who is with Ranvijay at the time, grows anxious, fearing the consequences if anyone discovers that he was behind Mihir’s accident. Ranvijay also makes his way to the hospital.

At the hospital, Mihir’s condition is critical. Despite his injuries, he refuses to let go of Tulsi’s saree pallu, leaving her overwhelmed with emotion as she breaks down in tears. Soon, Noina arrives at the hospital, crying inconsolably. Seeing her, Tulsi frees her pallu from Mihir’s hand.

Tulsi completes the hospital formalities and fills out Mihir’s admission form, writing “wife” in the column asking for her relationship with the patient. Noina also attempts to fill out another form but realises she doesn’t know Mihir’s blood group or his allergies. Tulsi steps in, reassures Noina that everything will be fine, and helps her by sharing all the details about Mihir. Overcome with emotion, Noina breaks down, thanks Tulsi, and hugs her.

Meanwhile, Munni arrives at the hospital with her fiancé Rahul. There, Mitali reveals Munni and Ritik’s past to Rahul, exposing how Munni had created a fake social media account to communicate with Ritik.

Later, Ranvijay reaches the hospital but is forcefully sent away by Ritik.

The nurse then informs the family that Mihir will need to undergo surgery, which leaves Angad panicked. As Mihir is taken in for surgery, Tulsi places her handkerchief in his hand for comfort. However, Angad strongly opposes the operation, insisting that no surgery should take place until a second opinion is obtained. He lashes out at Ritik for approving the surgery without consulting him, leading to a heated argument between the two in the hospital corridor.

Tulsi intervenes and asks them to stop creating a scene, making it clear that she will not tolerate any drama in the hospital. Despite her efforts, Angad remains adamant, warning that the surgery could be risky. Tulsi and Noina both insist that the surgery must proceed. Upset and frustrated, Angad storms out of the hospital.