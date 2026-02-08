'We Laughed A Lot': Karan Johar Praises RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Sense Of Humour After Attending Event Celebrating 100 Years Of Sangh - VIDEO

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar has lauded the sense of humour of the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Karan attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) along with National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and music composer Pritam on Sunday (February 8).

Talking about Mohan Bhagwat, Karan said, "I would like to say that I am very happy to be here at the 100th anniversary of RSS. I would like to thank Mr. Bhagwat for his words, words and thoughts. He gave us his time. Many people from the industry came here. I was touched by his words. I would also like to say that his sense of humour is amazing. His thoughts are amazing. His sense of humour entertained us. We laughed a lot and applauded him. We are very thankful for this event. We want to have such an event every year".

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On RSS Centenary Year Event, Film director Karan Johar says, "I really enjoyed attending today’s RSS Centenary celebration. Listening to Bhagwat Ji’s thoughts and ideas was inspiring. We sincerely thank him for giving Bollywood personalities so much time.… pic.twitter.com/uVMLmQgfDD — IANS (@ians_india) February 8, 2026

Pritam said, "Today, I felt very good after listening to the lecture and I didn't know much. Today, I came to know a lot of things. I would like to congratulate Mohanji that such a good thing is happening around us".

Madhur Bhandarkar said, "I am very happy that I came here. It was a two-day lecture. Mohanji spoke about many things which I really liked. He spoke about patriotism, culture and heritage. He also spoke about the perception of RSS. Mohanji has clearly explained how we want to build a one nation state. I really liked it. There were many dignitaries from the film fraternity. It was good that they got the perspective of RSS. People have different perceptions about RSS. Today, Mohanji spoke about patriotism and our culture. I learned a lot. He explained everything very well. It was good".

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On RSS Centenary Year Event, Film Director Madhur Bhandarkar says, "I am very happy to have attended this two day event. Listening to Mohan Bhagwat was very enlightening, he explained what RSS is. There have been various perspectives about RSS in the… pic.twitter.com/AEeGiSUfL9 — IANS (@ians_india) February 8, 2026

The RSS is a Hindu nationalist volunteer organization founded in 1925 by K. B. Hedgewar in Nagpur. It describes itself as a cultural organisation focused on character-building, discipline, and national unity.

The RSS operates through daily local branches called shakhas, where volunteers engage in physical training, drills, and ideological discussions.

It promotes the concept of Hindutva, emphasising India's cultural heritage. The RSS is ideologically linked to several affiliated bodies collectively known as the Sangh Parivar, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It has played a significant role in India's social and political landscape.