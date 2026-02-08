 'We Laughed A Lot': Karan Johar Praises RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Sense Of Humour After Attending Event Celebrating 100 Years Of Sangh - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'We Laughed A Lot': Karan Johar Praises RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Sense Of Humour After Attending Event Celebrating 100 Years Of Sangh - VIDEO

'We Laughed A Lot': Karan Johar Praises RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Sense Of Humour After Attending Event Celebrating 100 Years Of Sangh - VIDEO

Karan Johar attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) along with National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and music composer Pritam on February 8

IANSUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar has lauded the sense of humour of the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Karan attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) along with National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and music composer Pritam on Sunday (February 8).

Talking about Mohan Bhagwat, Karan said, "I would like to say that I am very happy to be here at the 100th anniversary of RSS. I would like to thank Mr. Bhagwat for his words, words and thoughts. He gave us his time. Many people from the industry came here. I was touched by his words. I would also like to say that his sense of humour is amazing. His thoughts are amazing. His sense of humour entertained us. We laughed a lot and applauded him. We are very thankful for this event. We want to have such an event every year".

Pritam said, "Today, I felt very good after listening to the lecture and I didn't know much. Today, I came to know a lot of things. I would like to congratulate Mohanji that such a good thing is happening around us".

Madhur Bhandarkar said, "I am very happy that I came here. It was a two-day lecture. Mohanji spoke about many things which I really liked. He spoke about patriotism, culture and heritage. He also spoke about the perception of RSS. Mohanji has clearly explained how we want to build a one nation state. I really liked it. There were many dignitaries from the film fraternity. It was good that they got the perspective of RSS. People have different perceptions about RSS. Today, Mohanji spoke about patriotism and our culture. I learned a lot. He explained everything very well. It was good".

FPJ Shorts
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Reservations, Addresses UCC, Infiltration, And Leadership In Mumbai Lecture
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Reservations, Addresses UCC, Infiltration, And Leadership In Mumbai Lecture
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar Urges Emergency Facilities On Atal Setu After 33-Hour Traffic Snarl
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar Urges Emergency Facilities On Atal Setu After 33-Hour Traffic Snarl
'Hope Still Alive': Nepal PM Sushila Karki Lauds Team After Brave T20 World Cup Loss Against England By 4 Runs In ICC T20 WC26 Clash
'Hope Still Alive': Nepal PM Sushila Karki Lauds Team After Brave T20 World Cup Loss Against England By 4 Runs In ICC T20 WC26 Clash
KL Rahul’s Gritty Fifty Keeps Karnataka In Ranji QF Chase
KL Rahul’s Gritty Fifty Keeps Karnataka In Ranji QF Chase

The RSS is a Hindu nationalist volunteer organization founded in 1925 by K. B. Hedgewar in Nagpur. It describes itself as a cultural organisation focused on character-building, discipline, and national unity.

The RSS operates through daily local branches called shakhas, where volunteers engage in physical training, drills, and ideological discussions.

Read Also
'I Am A Big Fan Of Mohan Bhagwat Ji': Shilpa Shetty Praises RSS Chief As Sangh Completes 100 Years -...
article-image

It promotes the concept of Hindutva, emphasising India's cultural heritage. The RSS is ideologically linked to several affiliated bodies collectively known as the Sangh Parivar, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It has played a significant role in India's social and political landscape.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Laughed A Lot': Karan Johar Praises RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Sense Of Humour After Attending...
'We Laughed A Lot': Karan Johar Praises RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Sense Of Humour After Attending...
Marathi TV Actor Arrested In Bullet Motorcycle Theft Case, Five Royal Enfields Seized
Marathi TV Actor Arrested In Bullet Motorcycle Theft Case, Five Royal Enfields Seized
Sonam Kapoor Baby Shower: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Rashmi Thackeray At Others Attend;...
Sonam Kapoor Baby Shower: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Rashmi Thackeray At Others Attend;...
'I Am A Big Fan Of Mohan Bhagwat Ji': Shilpa Shetty Praises RSS Chief As Sangh Completes 100 Years -...
'I Am A Big Fan Of Mohan Bhagwat Ji': Shilpa Shetty Praises RSS Chief As Sangh Completes 100 Years -...
Photos: Adnan Sami, Shilpa Shetty Meet 'Gentleman' Mohan Bhagwat As RSS Celebrates Its Centenary,...
Photos: Adnan Sami, Shilpa Shetty Meet 'Gentleman' Mohan Bhagwat As RSS Celebrates Its Centenary,...