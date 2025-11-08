Karan Johar Shares AI-Generated Photo Of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal To Congratulate Them On Their Baby Boy: 'This Is The Best News'

Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt wish for new parents Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday, November 7, but with a twist: he shared an AI-generated photo of the couple to accompany his message.

KJo Shares AI-Generated Photo Of Katrina-Vicky To Congratulate Them

Taking to his Instagram story, KJo wrote, "Congratulations to this absolutely lovely and warm couple and this is the best news!!!! Blessings to the blessed baby boy welcome to the magical world of parenting."

The AI-generated photo showed Katrina in a sky-blue saree, dressed like a traditional married woman, complete with mangalsutra and sindoor, while Vicky wore a black vest with a white towel around his waist, posing at their home.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy

Sharing the joyous news on social media, the couple posted a template that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy."

The template featured a cradle with a teddy bear on it, and the proud dad simply captioned it, "Blessed."

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Pregnancy Announcement

Earlier this year, in September, the duo announced the pregnancy by sharing an adorable photo on social media, where Vicky was seen lovingly cradling Katrina's baby bump as the two twinned in white while posing at their Mumbai residence.

In a joint post, Katrina shared an adorable photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

The couple tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2021.

Katrina and Vicky's wedding was attended by close friends and family, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, and Malavika Mohanan.