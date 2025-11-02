 Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60: Karan Johar Says King Khan's Iconic Arms-Open Pose Should Be 'Officialised' As National Gesture– VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Turns 60: Karan Johar Says King Khan's Iconic Arms-Open Pose Should Be 'Officialised' As National Gesture– VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60: Karan Johar Says King Khan's Iconic Arms-Open Pose Should Be 'Officialised' As National Gesture– VIDEO

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan, penned a heartfelt note on the superstar's 60th birthday on Sunday. Sharing a video montage of all their films together, KJo gushed, "Your consistent kindness and generosity of spirit is just as iconic as your wide open arms (which should be officialised as a national gesture)."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with actor Shah Rukh Khan, penned a heartfelt note on the superstar's 60th birthday on Sunday, November 2. He gushed over SRK's kindness, adding that his generosity of spirit is just as iconic as his wide open arms, which, he remarked, should be officialised as a national gesture.

Karan Johar Pens Note On Shah Rukh Khan's 60th Birthday

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle featuring glimpses of all the films he has done with Shah Rukh, KJo penned a heartfelt caption praising the superstar. Johar wrote, "I have such a vivid and distinct memory of meeting you Bhai, on the sets of Karan Arjun… I went expecting the aura and magic of a rising superstar but instead met a magical man with a beating heart…. Probably the best husband, best father, best son in law, best brother and the best friend anyone can have! Your consistent kindness and generosity of spirit is just as iconic as your wide open arms (which should be officialised as a national gesture)"

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
'Brightest Star Shining In Our Lives' Gautam Gambhir & Harbhajan Singh Lead Wishes As Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday
'Brightest Star Shining In Our Lives' Gautam Gambhir & Harbhajan Singh Lead Wishes As Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday
Thane Court Sentences Tuition Teacher To 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting 3 Minor Girls
Thane Court Sentences Tuition Teacher To 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting 3 Minor Girls
Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin Chairs All-Party Meeting Against Voter Roll Revision In State - VIDEO
Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin Chairs All-Party Meeting Against Voter Roll Revision In State - VIDEO
128 Victims, ₹101 Crore Lost: Mumbai Police Launch Drive Against ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud To Protect Senior Citizens
128 Victims, ₹101 Crore Lost: Mumbai Police Launch Drive Against ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud To Protect Senior Citizens
Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Trolls Who Called Him 'Talentless' & Said He Doesn't Make 'Intelligent'...
article-image

Karan Johar Says Shah Rukh Khan Is An Emotion

Further, Johar said that the repertoire of cinema and the projection of love that Shah Rukh has given to zillions of fans across the globe makes him much more than a mega movie star. He added that Shah Rukh is an emotion, one that some people are privileged to experience every single day.

"I love you so much Bhai… thank you for being there through thick and thin and being family to Yash, Roohi, Mom and I…Always and forever… Happy Birthday!!! This Decade like every decade will be yours," concluded Karan.

Karan has collaborated with Shah Rukh on several iconic projects over the years, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and My Name Is Khan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘King Khan’ Turns 60: Thousands Gather Outside Mannat At Midnight To Celebrate Shah Rukh...

‘King Khan’ Turns 60: Thousands Gather Outside Mannat At Midnight To Celebrate Shah Rukh...

Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60: Karan Johar Says King Khan's Iconic Arms-Open Pose Should Be 'Officialised'...

Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60: Karan Johar Says King Khan's Iconic Arms-Open Pose Should Be 'Officialised'...

Birthday Special: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Shah Rukh Khan

Birthday Special: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60! Times When Bollywood’s Badshah Redefined Classic Men’s Fashion

Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60! Times When Bollywood’s Badshah Redefined Classic Men’s Fashion

Kashmir Marathon 2.0: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Jointly Flag Off...

Kashmir Marathon 2.0: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Jointly Flag Off...