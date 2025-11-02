Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60: Karan Johar Says King Khan's Iconic Arms-Open Pose Should Be 'Officialised' As National Gesture– VIDEO

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with actor Shah Rukh Khan, penned a heartfelt note on the superstar's 60th birthday on Sunday, November 2. He gushed over SRK's kindness, adding that his generosity of spirit is just as iconic as his wide open arms, which, he remarked, should be officialised as a national gesture.

Karan Johar Pens Note On Shah Rukh Khan's 60th Birthday

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle featuring glimpses of all the films he has done with Shah Rukh, KJo penned a heartfelt caption praising the superstar. Johar wrote, "I have such a vivid and distinct memory of meeting you Bhai, on the sets of Karan Arjun… I went expecting the aura and magic of a rising superstar but instead met a magical man with a beating heart…. Probably the best husband, best father, best son in law, best brother and the best friend anyone can have! Your consistent kindness and generosity of spirit is just as iconic as your wide open arms (which should be officialised as a national gesture)"

Check it out:

Karan Johar Says Shah Rukh Khan Is An Emotion

Further, Johar said that the repertoire of cinema and the projection of love that Shah Rukh has given to zillions of fans across the globe makes him much more than a mega movie star. He added that Shah Rukh is an emotion, one that some people are privileged to experience every single day.

"I love you so much Bhai… thank you for being there through thick and thin and being family to Yash, Roohi, Mom and I…Always and forever… Happy Birthday!!! This Decade like every decade will be yours," concluded Karan.

Karan has collaborated with Shah Rukh on several iconic projects over the years, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and My Name Is Khan.