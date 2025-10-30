Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Trolls Who Called Him 'Talentless' & Said He Doesn't Make 'Intelligent' Films

Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will turn 60 on November 2, gave a befitting reply to a troll who criticised his films and asked why he doesn't make 'intelligent' films. On Thursday (October 30), Shah Rukh took some time off his busy schedule to interact with fans on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

During his 'AskSRK' session, the superstar answered several questions about his much-awaited film King. He also opened up about his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

SRK also shut down a troll with his witty reply. The user asked the actor, "Why don’t you make more intelligent movies like how intelligent you are in interviews, you even have Netflix now to release them on."

To this Shah Rukh replied, "What to do….I am not an Intelligence agent. I am a Peddler of Love….and entertainment. Also intelligence should be unnoticeable, not in your face my friend. Like a subtle touch."

Another troll asked him in Hindi, "Bro, tell me this - you have no talent, and your overall look isn’t even great, so how did you become a star? Someone like me, who looks better than you, isn’t even recognised by anyone."

SRK was in no mood to ignore the comment. He replied, "भाई शकल तो ठीक है ... अक़्ल का नहीं बोला तुमने!!! वो है या....???"

Meanwhile on the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, released in 2023. The film featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

Next, he has Siddharth Anand's King, alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. If reports are to be believed, the film will also star Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and others.