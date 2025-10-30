 Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Trolls Who Called Him 'Talentless' & Said He Doesn't Make 'Intelligent' Films
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Reacts To Trolls Who Called Him 'Talentless' & Said He Doesn't Make 'Intelligent' Films

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Trolls Who Called Him 'Talentless' & Said He Doesn't Make 'Intelligent' Films

During his 'AskSRK' session on X, Shah Rukh Khan answered several questions about his much-awaited film King. He also opened up about his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will turn 60 on November 2, gave a befitting reply to a troll who criticised his films and asked why he doesn't make 'intelligent' films. On Thursday (October 30), Shah Rukh took some time off his busy schedule to interact with fans on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

During his 'AskSRK' session, the superstar answered several questions about his much-awaited film King. He also opened up about his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

SRK also shut down a troll with his witty reply. The user asked the actor, "Why don’t you make more intelligent movies like how intelligent you are in interviews, you even have Netflix now to release them on."

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan 60th Birthday: Here's How The King Actor Will Be Celebrating His Special Day
article-image

To this Shah Rukh replied, "What to do….I am not an Intelligence agent. I am a Peddler of Love….and entertainment. Also intelligence should be unnoticeable, not in your face my friend. Like a subtle touch."

FPJ Shorts
Controversy Unfolds! Smriti Mandhana Left In Disbelief As Ultraedge Shows Faintest Spike During IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match; Video
Controversy Unfolds! Smriti Mandhana Left In Disbelief As Ultraedge Shows Faintest Spike During IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match; Video
Piyush Goyal Pushes For Leather Industry Growth, Highlights Self-Reliance For Youth
Piyush Goyal Pushes For Leather Industry Growth, Highlights Self-Reliance For Youth
Thane News: 24 Hours Water Cut Announced On November 1 & 2 | Know Which Area Will Be Affected
Thane News: 24 Hours Water Cut Announced On November 1 & 2 | Know Which Area Will Be Affected
Mumbai BJP Launches ‘Awaaz Mumbaikarancha’ To Gather Citizens’ Suggestions Ahead Of BMC Polls
Mumbai BJP Launches ‘Awaaz Mumbaikarancha’ To Gather Citizens’ Suggestions Ahead Of BMC Polls

Another troll asked him in Hindi, "Bro, tell me this - you have no talent, and your overall look isn’t even great, so how did you become a star? Someone like me, who looks better than you, isn’t even recognised by anyone."

SRK was in no mood to ignore the comment. He replied, "भाई शकल तो ठीक है ... अक़्ल का नहीं बोला तुमने!!! वो है या....???"

Take a look at some of his other replies here:

Meanwhile on the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, released in 2023. The film featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

Next, he has Siddharth Anand's King, alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. If reports are to be believed, the film will also star Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fans Dance In Heavy Rain At Enrique's Mumbai Concert While Waiting For Singer, Water Accumulates On...

Fans Dance In Heavy Rain At Enrique's Mumbai Concert While Waiting For Singer, Water Accumulates On...

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Trolls Who Called Him 'Talentless' & Said He Doesn't Make 'Intelligent'...

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Trolls Who Called Him 'Talentless' & Said He Doesn't Make 'Intelligent'...

Sydney Sweeney's See-Through Silver Dress Leaves Fans Stunned At Variety’s 2025 Power of Women...

Sydney Sweeney's See-Through Silver Dress Leaves Fans Stunned At Variety’s 2025 Power of Women...

Enrique Iglesias Gives Female Fan The Ultimate Surprise In Mumbai Traffic Ahead Of Concert; Watch...

Enrique Iglesias Gives Female Fan The Ultimate Surprise In Mumbai Traffic Ahead Of Concert; Watch...

VIDEO: Actress Mamta Kulkarni Gives Clean Chit To Dawood Ibrahim, Says 'He Never Carried Out Mumbai...

VIDEO: Actress Mamta Kulkarni Gives Clean Chit To Dawood Ibrahim, Says 'He Never Carried Out Mumbai...