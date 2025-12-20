 Mom-To-Be Lin Laishram, 40, Opens Up About Suffering Miscarriage: 'It Was A Tough Space…'
Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who got married in 2023, announced their pregnancy on their second anniversary. Preparing for their first child, Lin opened up about a miscarriage, saying, "After a miscarriage earlier this year, it was a tough space for us both. However, we're just deeply grateful... This is nothing short of a beautiful gift!"

Updated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal on November 29, 2023, announced their pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary earlier this year. The Mary Kom actress, who is preparing for the birth of her first child with Randeep, recently opened up about experiencing a miscarriage.

Lin Laishram Opens Up About Suffering Miscarriage

Speaking to ETimes, Lin recalled the painful experience, saying, "After a miscarriage earlier this year, it was a tough space for us both. However, we’re just deeply grateful and keeping our fingers crossed. and this is nothing short of a beautiful gift!"

article-image

Baby's Due Date

Baby's Due Date
She also revealed that their baby is due in March 2026, a date they are eagerly "counting" down to

'The Baby's Room Is Definitely Our Favourite'

The actress said that she and Randeep have talked about names, but nothing serious yet and their baby’s room is definitely their favourite topic though. She added that Randeep keeps sending her articles and ideas he thinks will help her prepare.

"We are really enjoying this since it’s our first… there is no space for anything else other than happiness, joy and the anticipation of the biggest delight of our lives," she added.

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Pregnancy Announcement

On November 29, the couple revealed the joyous news on social media, they wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way."

Lin had sparked pregnancy rumours earlier this year when Randeep shared photos from their Diwali celebration on social media. Several netizens claimed that Lin's baby bump was visible, even though the actress attempted to hide it.

In 2022, Randeep made his relationship Instagram official with Lin.

