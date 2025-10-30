 Shah Rukh Khan 60th Birthday: Here's How The King Actor Will Be Celebrating His Special Day
Shah Rukh Khan 60th Birthday: Here's How The King Actor Will Be Celebrating His Special Day

Shah Rukh Khan will be turning 60 this year on November 2. His fans are eagerly waiting to know how he will be celebrating his special day. According to a report, SRK will be celebrating his 60th birthday at his house in Alibaug. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Shah Rukh Khan

The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2, 2025. Fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of him outside his house in Mannat. But, it looks like SRK won't be waving at his fans this year outside Mannat, as reportedly, he will be celebrating his birthday in Alibaug.

According to a report in ETimes, Shah Rukh Khan will be celebrating his birthday with his friends and family at his Alibaug house. Sources told the portal that the invites have already been sent to the close ones, and everyone is expected to reach Alibaug by November 1.

Well, it will surely be interesting to see who will be attending Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash. Will Salman Khan and Aamir Khan also attend SRK's 60th birthday? Let's wait and watch!

King First Look To Be Out On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday?

According to reports, the first look of King will be out on November 2, 2025. Director Siddharth Anand have been giving hints about it on X (Twitter).

On October 9, he had tweeted, "Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock (sic)." On Wednesday, he wrote, "REMEMBER." And on Thursday, he tweeted, "THERE IS." Check out the tweets below...

King Cast & Release Date

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal. With such an amazing star cast, we surely have high expectations from the movie.

The official release date of King is not yet announced, but there were reports that the film is slated to release in October 2026, during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend.

