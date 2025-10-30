 Shilpa Shetty's Mother Sunanda Shetty Admitted To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital; Actress Rushes To Meet Her Mom - Watch Video
Shilpa Shetty's Mother Sunanda Shetty Admitted To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital; Actress Rushes To Meet Her Mom - Watch Video

Shilpa Shetty was clicked outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Thursday. According to a paparazzo page, the actress rushed to the hospital as her mother, Sunanda Shetty, was admitted there. Read on to know more...

article-image

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was clicked outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Thursday. According to the paparazzo page Viral Bhayani, the actress rushed to the hospital as her mother, Sunanda Shetty, was admitted there.

The page shared the video of Shilpa from the hospital, and captioned it as, "#ShilpaShetty rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, where her mother has been admitted. Get well soon auntyji (sic). Check out the video below...

Shilpa or her family has not yet shared any official statement about it.

Fans Pray For Shilpa Shetty's Mother

Fans of the actress are praying for her mother's speedy recovery. A netizen commented, "Get well soon." Another Instagram user wrote, "God bless her." One more netizen commented, "Get well soon aunty ji (suc)." Check out the comments below...

Shilpa Shetty Upcoming Movies

Shilpa currently has KD: The Devil lined up, which also stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

The film was slated to release in September this year, but was postponed. The new release date is not yet announced. We are sure Shilpa's fans are eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screens!

