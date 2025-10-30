VIDEO: Actress Mamta Kulkarni Gives Clean Chit To Dawood Ibrahim, Says 'He Never Carried Out Mumbai Bomb Blasts'

Mamta Kulkarni Gives Clean Chit To Dawood, Says He Never Carried Out Mumbai Bomb Blasts |

Gorakhpur: Former Bollywood actress-turned-spiritual preacher Mamta Kulkarni has stirred a major controversy by giving a clean chit to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Speaking at a press conference in Gorakhpur, she claimed that Dawood was not involved in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and was not a terrorist.

“Dawood Ibrahim is not a terrorist. He never carried out any bomb blasts in Mumbai,” Kulkarni said, adding that he had been wrongly portrayed over the years.

"Daud Ibrahim is not a Terrorist,

After her controversial statement created storm, the former actress also clarified that she had never met Dawood personally but insisted that her remarks were based on what she believed to be the truth.

Once a popular face in Bollywood during the 1990s, Mamta Kulkarni appeared in several hit films such as Karan Arjun, Baazi, Sabse Bada Khiladi, China Gate, and Krantiveer. Known for her glamorous image and outspoken nature, she abruptly disappeared from the film industry in the early 2000s.

In later years, Kulkarni made headlines for her alleged links with drug trafficker Vicky Goswami, with whom she was reportedly living in Kenya. She denied all allegations and maintained that she had chosen a spiritual life, describing herself as a devotee and ascetic.

Her latest remarks from Gorakhpur once again brought her into the limelight, reviving curiosity about her past and controversy over her views on one of India’s most wanted fugitives.

Kulkarni’s statement has triggered a storm of reactions on social media, with many questioning her motives and timing. Law enforcement officials have not commented on her claim, which contradicts years of investigation and court verdicts linking Dawood Ibrahim to the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Mamta Kulkarni, once a popular name in Bollywood during the 1990s, later renounced the film industry and took up a spiritual path. Her latest remarks have once again pushed her into the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons.