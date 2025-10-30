 Adorable Little Girls Sing 'Uyi Amma' In Viral Video, Gets Unexpected Reaction From Rasha Thadani | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAdorable Little Girls Sing 'Uyi Amma' In Viral Video, Gets Unexpected Reaction From Rasha Thadani | WATCH

Adorable Little Girls Sing 'Uyi Amma' In Viral Video, Gets Unexpected Reaction From Rasha Thadani | WATCH

In an adorable viral moment, two little girls were seen singing popular item song, Uyi Amma, and recording themselves on the camera. The internet can’t get enough of a heartwarming viral clip that’s taking over Instagram.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
Adorable Little Girls Sing 'Uyi Amma' In Viral Video, Gets Unexpected Reaction From Rasha Thadani | WATCH | Instagram @kukudarling2017

In an adorable viral moment, two little girls were seen singing popular item song, Uyi Amma, and recording themselves on the camera. The internet can’t get enough of a heartwarming viral clip that’s taking over Instagram.

In the short video, the duo is seen sitting together, confidently singing the trending track turn by turn while looking straight into the camera. Their innocent voices and expressive gestures quickly melted hearts online, with users flooding the comments section with love and laughter emojis.

WATCH VIDEO:

However, what truly made the video go viral was a special reaction from Rasha Thadani, who starred in her Bollywood debut movie, Azaad, and performed in the original “Uyi Amma” song, noticed the clip, and couldn’t resist responding. The actress dropped a sweet comment under the video, writing, “CUTIESSSSS,” leaving fans delighted by her wholesome gesture.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Got Call From Mumbai Cop Seeking Money For Daughter’s Wedding; Ex-DGP Sivanandhan Breaks Silence
FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Got Call From Mumbai Cop Seeking Money For Daughter’s Wedding; Ex-DGP Sivanandhan Breaks Silence
Bahraich Tragedy: Boat Carrying 22 Villagers Capsizes, 1 Dead, 8 Missing
Bahraich Tragedy: Boat Carrying 22 Villagers Capsizes, 1 Dead, 8 Missing
Mumbai Cyber Police Issue Alert Against WhatsApp Hacking, Loan App Blackmail Scams; Urge Citizens To Stay Vigilant And Report Frauds
Mumbai Cyber Police Issue Alert Against WhatsApp Hacking, Loan App Blackmail Scams; Urge Citizens To Stay Vigilant And Report Frauds
Powai Hostage Case: Know Shocking Reason Behind Rohit Arya's Plan To Hold 17 Children Captive At RA Studio | VIDEO
Powai Hostage Case: Know Shocking Reason Behind Rohit Arya's Plan To Hold 17 Children Captive At RA Studio | VIDEO
Adorable Little Girls Sing 'Uyi Amma' In Viral Video, Gets Unexpected Reaction From Rasha Thadani | WATCH

Adorable Little Girls Sing 'Uyi Amma' In Viral Video, Gets Unexpected Reaction From Rasha Thadani | WATCH | Instagram @kukudarling2017

Rasha’s comment sparked a wave of excitement among fans, while netizens also reacted with several comments on the video. One user commented, "peak womaniya content." While others sarcastically praised and trolled the duo while saying, "Ek ko sunne k liye volume high karni pad rahi hai, dusri ko naasunnee k liye low."

Read Also
'Uyi Amma' Dance By 6 Friends Lights Up Stage During Sangeet Ceremony; Netizens Call It 'Zabardast'...
article-image

The original track “Uyi Amma” from Azaad had gone viral upon its release for its catchy beats and Rasha’s energetic screen presence. Now, thanks to this sweet recreation, it’s once again trending online, this time for a much cuter reason.

Read Also
US Photographer Runs Into Hrithik Roshan, Asks Him To Be His Model, Actor's Reply Wins Hearts Online...
article-image

US Photographer Runs Into Hrithik Roshan

A day was made for a US photographer who crossed paths with Bollywood superstar, Hrithik Roshan, at a California hotel when Roshan was stepping into his car and was stopped by this man who offered him to be in his photography portfolio. As always, being a gentleman, Roshan humbly went through his portfolio, which he showed on his phone, and asked him to get in touch with his assistant.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adorable Little Girls Sing 'Uyi Amma' In Viral Video, Gets Unexpected Reaction From Rasha Thadani |...

Adorable Little Girls Sing 'Uyi Amma' In Viral Video, Gets Unexpected Reaction From Rasha Thadani |...

Brain-Teasing Classroom Experiment Goes Viral: Can You Remove The Orange Without Spilling Water?

Brain-Teasing Classroom Experiment Goes Viral: Can You Remove The Orange Without Spilling Water?

On Camera: South Korean Lawmaker Apologizes After Being Caught Doodling 'Gorilla' During...

On Camera: South Korean Lawmaker Apologizes After Being Caught Doodling 'Gorilla' During...

Fact Check: VIDEO Of Huge Pile Of Used Condoms Found At Delhi's Girls PG Are Fake; Here's The...

Fact Check: VIDEO Of Huge Pile Of Used Condoms Found At Delhi's Girls PG Are Fake; Here's The...

'Life Ka Sabse Mehenga Pani:' Indian Tourist In Europe Buys ₹500 Water Bottle During Train...

'Life Ka Sabse Mehenga Pani:' Indian Tourist In Europe Buys ₹500 Water Bottle During Train...