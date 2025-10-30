Adorable Little Girls Sing 'Uyi Amma' In Viral Video, Gets Unexpected Reaction From Rasha Thadani | WATCH | Instagram @kukudarling2017

In an adorable viral moment, two little girls were seen singing popular item song, Uyi Amma, and recording themselves on the camera. The internet can’t get enough of a heartwarming viral clip that’s taking over Instagram.

In the short video, the duo is seen sitting together, confidently singing the trending track turn by turn while looking straight into the camera. Their innocent voices and expressive gestures quickly melted hearts online, with users flooding the comments section with love and laughter emojis.

WATCH VIDEO:

However, what truly made the video go viral was a special reaction from Rasha Thadani, who starred in her Bollywood debut movie, Azaad, and performed in the original “Uyi Amma” song, noticed the clip, and couldn’t resist responding. The actress dropped a sweet comment under the video, writing, “CUTIESSSSS,” leaving fans delighted by her wholesome gesture.

Adorable Little Girls Sing 'Uyi Amma' In Viral Video, Gets Unexpected Reaction From Rasha Thadani | WATCH | Instagram @kukudarling2017

Rasha’s comment sparked a wave of excitement among fans, while netizens also reacted with several comments on the video. One user commented, "peak womaniya content." While others sarcastically praised and trolled the duo while saying, "Ek ko sunne k liye volume high karni pad rahi hai, dusri ko naasunnee k liye low."

The original track “Uyi Amma” from Azaad had gone viral upon its release for its catchy beats and Rasha’s energetic screen presence. Now, thanks to this sweet recreation, it’s once again trending online, this time for a much cuter reason.

US Photographer Runs Into Hrithik Roshan

A day was made for a US photographer who crossed paths with Bollywood superstar, Hrithik Roshan, at a California hotel when Roshan was stepping into his car and was stopped by this man who offered him to be in his photography portfolio. As always, being a gentleman, Roshan humbly went through his portfolio, which he showed on his phone, and asked him to get in touch with his assistant.