Fact Check: VIDEO Of Huge Pile Of Used Condoms Found At Delhi's Girls PG Are Fake; Here's The Shocking Truth | X @Nikhilchavdagj1

A shocking video is currently going viral on social media, showing a huge pile of used condoms erupting from a drain, claiming that the sickening visuals are from Delhi's girls' hostel, making it more sensational and concerning. The mystery did not last long, as the reports suggest that the claims in the viral video are fake and the incident is rather from Nigeria and not Delhi.

One of the videos going viral shows Indian news reporters at the scene in morphed and AI-generated visuals. In the clip, reporters zoom their cameras on used condoms floating in a drain. The reporter says, “As you can see, this is the sewage chamber of the hostel. Yesterday, when the cleaning staff opened the cover of this sewage drain, a huge number of used condoms were revealed. These were found near the girls’ hostel.”

WATCH VIDEO:

While another video shows a huge pile of condoms erupting out of a drainage, and several used condoms floating in the sewage. Netizens are claiming that the visuals are from Delhi's girls' hostel. One user wrote, "So many condoms in a PG girls' hostel in Delhi? What was the hostel administration doing? Will the hostel administration take responsibility for this?"

While busting the fake claims, it was revealed that the second video going viral on social media is not from Delhi but from Nigeria, as per earlier social media posts.

Nigerian social media influencer had posted a longer version of this video on October 13 on Instagram. He mentioned in his post that this video was from Nigeria. Nigerian news outlet Edo Online Television had also shared this video on October 13.