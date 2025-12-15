'7 Items At Just $30', NRI Kid Left In Shock After Checking Bill From Chennai Restaurant | VIDEO | Instagram @deepaimsi

A reel capturing an NRI child’s astonished reaction to a food bill from a Chennai restaurant has gone viral on social media, sparking conversations around affordability and food prices in India. The video shows the young boy closely examining a paper bill from Geetham Restaurant, dated December 7, 2025, and reacting in disbelief at the final amount.

In the clip, the child is seen analysing the bill item by item, counting the number of dishes ordered during the meal. The order included baby corn Manchurian, bonda, dahi papdi, a special falooda, idli, paneer masala dosa, and veg noodles, a total of seven items. As he tallies the list, he appears shocked to learn that the entire meal cost just around 30 New Zealand dollars, approximately Rs 1,502.

WATCH VIDEO:

The boy compares the prices with food costs in New Zealand, where he lives, exclaiming that the same amount would barely cover two or three items. His candid reaction and genuine surprise have struck a chord with viewers, many of whom found the moment relatable and amusing.

The reel has received widespread attention online, with users pointing out the stark contrast between dining costs in India and overseas. Several commenters praised Indian restaurants for offering a wide variety of dishes at affordable prices, while others joked about how such bills feel “unbelievable” to those accustomed to international pricing.

One user commented, "He is not going to New Zealand again." While one user commented, "Kid's reaction fantastic & loveable." Another user commented, "I want him to even look at the salary slips of indian people and post a reaction video that would be hilarious."