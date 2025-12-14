'Shaadi Se Pehle Ex-Boyfriend....': Viral Video Shows Woman Meeting Her Lover 2 Hours Before Wedding, Netizens React, 'Is Loyalty Optional Nowadays?' | X @Hinduism_sci

A video circulating widely on social media has triggered intense debate after it showed a woman meeting her former boyfriend just two hours before her wedding. The emotionally charged clip has sparked strong reactions online, with many users questioning ideas of loyalty and boundaries of past relationships before marriage.

In the viral video, the woman is seen seated inside a car with her best friend, dressed in her bridal outfit and visibly anxious. The friend explains on camera that they are on their way to meet the woman’s ex-boyfriend one last time before she gets married. According to the narration, the meeting is meant to offer emotional closure ahead of her new chapter in life.

As the car stops, the woman steps out and approaches her former partner. From a distance, the two can be seen engaging in a deeply emotional conversation. Although their words are not audible, their expressions reflect visible pain and unresolved feelings. Moments later, the woman and her ex-boyfriend share a brief but emotional hug before parting ways.

After returning to the car, the woman appears tearful and shaken. Her friend asks her whether she wants to reconsider her decision and choose to marry her former partner instead. Without responding verbally, the woman asks her friend to start the car and leave, signalling her resolve to move forward with her wedding plans.

The video has divided netizens sharply. While some users criticised the act, questioning whether meeting an ex so close to a wedding crosses ethical boundaries, others defended the woman. One user wrote, "Do you think this is just an isolated case ??? Is loyalty becoming optional nowadays ??" While one user commented, "I feel sad for her husband, really disappointing."

While many users have cited video as scripted and claimed that it has been made to gain social media engagement. One user wrote, "What stupidity, the bride’s identity has been revealed, and how will she face her in-laws and husband? Meeting her 'axe' for the last time. What a joke of a scripted story."