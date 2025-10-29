 Fact Check: Did A Man Really Feed Liquor To 'Displaced Tiger' In MP's Pench? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video!
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralFact Check: Did A Man Really Feed Liquor To 'Displaced Tiger' In MP's Pench? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video!

Fact Check: Did A Man Really Feed Liquor To 'Displaced Tiger' In MP's Pench? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video!

A shocking video claiming to show a man named Raju Patel from Madhya Pradesh’s Pench petting and feeding liquor to a tiger went viral on social media but turns out, the entire event is fake and the video is AI-generated.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Fact Check: Did A Man Really Feed Liquor To 'Displaced Tiger' In MP's Pench? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video! | X @dekhane_mukul

A shocking video claiming to show a man named Raju Patel from Madhya Pradesh’s Pench petting and feeding liquor to a tiger went viral on social media but turns out, the entire event is fake and the video is AI-generated.

The viral post claimed that Raju, a 52-year-old labourer, mistook a tiger for a 'big cat' after a late-night drinking session and decided to pet it under streetlights. The video looked so real that many believed it was an actual CCTV clip from Pench.

WATCH VIDEO:

However, fact-checkers have now confirmed that the clip is AI-generated and not a real incident. Interestingly, no credible media outlet or local forest department has reported such an event, even though Pench is known for real tiger sightings. The story has simply been copied and reshared word-for-word across multiple social media platforms, proving it’s just another viral fabrication made for fun.

FPJ Shorts
President Droupadi Murmu Busts Pakistan's Lies, Poses With Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh Whom Islamabad Had Claimed To Capture
President Droupadi Murmu Busts Pakistan's Lies, Poses With Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh Whom Islamabad Had Claimed To Capture
'100 Per Cent Going To Win': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge On Upcoming Kerala Assembly Polls After Meeting Party Leaders at Indira Bhawan
'100 Per Cent Going To Win': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge On Upcoming Kerala Assembly Polls After Meeting Party Leaders at Indira Bhawan
Indian Textile & Shrimp Exporters' Shares Surge After US President Donald Trump Commented About Trade Deal With India
Indian Textile & Shrimp Exporters' Shares Surge After US President Donald Trump Commented About Trade Deal With India
SAIL Shares Jump 7% To Fresh 52-Week High, Investors Eye Q2 Earnings Amid Weak Profit Outlook
SAIL Shares Jump 7% To Fresh 52-Week High, Investors Eye Q2 Earnings Amid Weak Profit Outlook
Read Also
Chilling Footage Shows Commuters Narrowly Escaping Deadly Attack From Female Tiger At Tadoba Reserve...
article-image

To add to the chaos, users have filled the comments section with jokes some asking for Raju’s “liquor recipe,” others laughing at how AI can now make anything believable. The user who shared the video, wrote, "Raju is now under heavy police protection and has blocked his Social Media account - he was apparently being hounded by the entire local married male population who were demanding access to the recipe for the homemade liquor."

Another user reported, "They also wanted to know which AI tool he used to create the video." While one user commented, "AI generated content for engagement farming and I also took bait."

Read Also
'Leopard At Phoenix Mall In Mumbai?' AI-Generated Video Sparks Panic Online, Netizens Say It's Here...
article-image

Experts warn users to be cautious about sensational animal encounter videos online, especially as AI-generated clips are becoming increasingly realistic.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Photographer Runs Into Hrithik Roshan, Asks Him To Be His Model, Actor's Reply Wins Hearts Online...

US Photographer Runs Into Hrithik Roshan, Asks Him To Be His Model, Actor's Reply Wins Hearts Online...

Fact Check: Did A Man Really Feed Liquor To 'Displaced Tiger' In MP's Pench? Here's The Truth Behind...

Fact Check: Did A Man Really Feed Liquor To 'Displaced Tiger' In MP's Pench? Here's The Truth Behind...

Viral Post: 'Most Honest Leave Application' Gen Z Worker Cites Breakup, Boss Approves Leave

Viral Post: 'Most Honest Leave Application' Gen Z Worker Cites Breakup, Boss Approves Leave

'Stone Pelting On Temple, Kicks Deity's Idol': Bengaluru Man Alleged As Bangladeshi Migrant Arrested...

'Stone Pelting On Temple, Kicks Deity's Idol': Bengaluru Man Alleged As Bangladeshi Migrant Arrested...

'Jab Doctors Hi Nashe Mein Ho...': Viral Video Claims Female Students At AIIMS Rishikesh Of Being...

'Jab Doctors Hi Nashe Mein Ho...': Viral Video Claims Female Students At AIIMS Rishikesh Of Being...