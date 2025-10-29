Fact Check: Did A Man Really Feed Liquor To 'Displaced Tiger' In MP's Pench? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video! | X @dekhane_mukul

A shocking video claiming to show a man named Raju Patel from Madhya Pradesh’s Pench petting and feeding liquor to a tiger went viral on social media but turns out, the entire event is fake and the video is AI-generated.

The viral post claimed that Raju, a 52-year-old labourer, mistook a tiger for a 'big cat' after a late-night drinking session and decided to pet it under streetlights. The video looked so real that many believed it was an actual CCTV clip from Pench.

WATCH VIDEO:

TRUE INCIDENT (as received)



On October 4, 2025, in Pench, India, a surreal moment was captured on CCTV. Raju Patel, a 52-year-old labourer, patted a tiger he mistook for a "big cat" after a late-night card game, tipsy from homemade liquor. Raju stumbled onto a street where a… pic.twitter.com/D2tx2ZLUiJ — Mukul Dekhane (@dekhane_mukul) October 29, 2025

However, fact-checkers have now confirmed that the clip is AI-generated and not a real incident. Interestingly, no credible media outlet or local forest department has reported such an event, even though Pench is known for real tiger sightings. The story has simply been copied and reshared word-for-word across multiple social media platforms, proving it’s just another viral fabrication made for fun.

To add to the chaos, users have filled the comments section with jokes some asking for Raju’s “liquor recipe,” others laughing at how AI can now make anything believable. The user who shared the video, wrote, "Raju is now under heavy police protection and has blocked his Social Media account - he was apparently being hounded by the entire local married male population who were demanding access to the recipe for the homemade liquor."

Another user reported, "They also wanted to know which AI tool he used to create the video." While one user commented, "AI generated content for engagement farming and I also took bait."

Experts warn users to be cautious about sensational animal encounter videos online, especially as AI-generated clips are becoming increasingly realistic.