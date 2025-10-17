 'Leopard At Phoenix Mall In Mumbai?' AI-Generated Video Sparks Panic Online, Netizens Say It's Here For 'Diwali Shopping'
'Leopard At Phoenix Mall In Mumbai?' AI-Generated Video Sparks Panic Online, Netizens Say It's Here For 'Diwali Shopping'

A viral video claiming to show a real leopard strolling through Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Mumbai has caused alarm among social media users, but the clip is emerging as one of the AI-generated videos made by tech enthusiasts, probably just for fun or to spread fake news. While the video looks quite real with the rising capabilities of the AI-generated visuals with time.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
'Leopard At Phoenix Mall In Mumbai?' AI-Generated Video Sparks Panic Online, Netizens Say It's Here For 'Diwali Shopping' | Instgram @aikalaakari

A viral video claiming to show a real leopard strolling through Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Mumbai has caused alarm among social media users, but the clip is emerging as one of the AI-generated videos made by tech enthusiasts, probably just for fun or to spread fake news. While the video looks quite real with the rising capabilities of the AI-generated visuals with time.

In the clip, a big cat appears to wander through the mall corridors and glances at stunned shoppers. The visuals are convincingly rendered, with lighting and shadows that seem to match an indoor mall setting. As the video circulated, many netizens poked fun at the scenario, with tongue-in-cheek comments like “Looks like the leopard came for Diwali shopping!”

WATCH VIDEO:

However, wildlife and digital media experts warn that such content belongs to a growing trend of deepfake animal videos designed to shock and go viral. No credible news outlet or mall authority has confirmed any real leopard presence at Phoenix Mall.

Netizens Reactions:

While most of the netizens quickly realised that the visuals are AI-generated. Few users who believed the incident, reacted with concerns.

Read Also
Deepfake Danger: AI-Generated Leopard Videos Disrupt Life In Nashik
article-image

Similar AI-edited clips featuring leopards have recently caused panic in cities such as Nashik, where false sightings were later debunked. In Nashik, images of leopard sightings had gone viral on social media in the last few days. After 'Fact Check', it was revealed that these images and videos are fake. Some are fake, some created by AI.

