Australian Triathlete Gets Attacked By Swooping Magpie During Cycling, Suffers Bloody Ear Injury; WATCH

A triathlete in northern New South Wales has shared a painful encounter with a swooping magpie, capturing the incident on video as the aggressive bird drew blood during his ride.

Matthew Hauser, an avid triathlete, was cycling through Dulguigan when a territorial magpie attacked, striking him behind the ear and causing a minor injury. Hauser filmed the incident, showing the bird diving repeatedly in what is considered typical swooping behaviour during Australia’s spring breeding season.

Experts note that magpies become highly protective of their nests from September to November, attacking humans and animals they perceive as threats. These swoops are usually defensive rather than predatory, though they can occasionally result in injuries to cyclists, pedestrians, and joggers.

Hauser described the experience as both painful and startling but urged others to stay alert while cycling or walking in areas where magpies are nesting. Local councils in NSW often issue magpie warnings, advising residents and commuters to wear helmets, attach zip ties to helmets as a deterrent, or take alternate routes to reduce the risk of attacks.

The video of Hauser’s encounter has gone viral online, sparking discussions among sports enthusiasts and wildlife watchers about how to safely navigate magpie territory during breeding season. Many praised his resilience, while others shared tips and humorous anecdotes about similar experiences.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "They will defend their nests even if you've ridden 2kms beyond in the process cheeky buggers."

While another user commented, "It’s funny till you get a new ear piercing you didn’t want." Another user commented, "I have been swooped while walking to and from work. I named it after the nearby hospital I walk past."