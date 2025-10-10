 Perth: Ducks Crossing On Busy Freeway Causes Minor Multi-Car Crash, Heavy Traffic; Still Shows Heartwarming Display Of Humanity | VIDEO
A surprising yet heartwarming incident unfolded in Perth when a family of ducks crossing the Kwinana Freeway northbound at Canning Highway, Como, brought traffic to a standstill on Friday morning.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
Perth: A surprising yet heartwarming incident unfolded in Perth when a family of ducks crossing the Kwinana Freeway northbound at Canning Highway, Como, brought traffic to a standstill on Friday morning.

According to local reports, the ducks were seen walking across the multi-lane stretch, forcing several vehicles to halt suddenly to let them pass. While the abrupt stop caused a minor multi-car collision and heavy congestion in the area, no major injuries were reported. According to the reports, six cars were involved in the multi-crash.

CCTV footage of the moment quickly spread online, showing the ducks making their way safely to the other side as drivers patiently waited. Despite the chaos, many commuters refrained from honking or attempting to hurl the birds.

WATCH VIDEO:

The incident was resolved quickly, and normal flow resumed in a while. Authorities urged commuters to remain cautious and alert for unexpected obstacles. In the video, commuters can be seen queued up on the freeway while traffic authorities are directing the birds towards the wild habitat to avert any kind of tragedy or danger to the duck family.

In another video above, a similar incident occurred yesterday as well, leading to traffic congestion on Leach highway.

Netizens Reactions:

Meanwhile, netizens across social media praised Perth commuters for their compassion. One user commented, "I’m sorry for the accidents, but this is a WIN FOR HUMANITY." Another user commented, "The ducks didn't cause the crash; bad driving caused the crash." While one user commented, "good gesture, but not for urban areas which ppl might be in urgent need; like if someone has to be in labor asap."

Another user commented, "love Australia for this kindness . They respect every life and always happy to help."

