Did Woman Throw Stone On Mumbai Local Train Driver In 'Deliberate Revenge Attack'? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video | X (@Frontalforce)

Mumbai: A video circulating widely on social media shows an elderly woman standing at the door of a moving local train and hurling a large stone at an approaching train on the adjacent track. The video has sparked shock and confusion online, with many users claiming that the incident took place in Mumbai. However, a closer examination reveals that the video is not from Mumbai.

In the viral clip, the woman is seen holding a large stone and aiming at the motorman’s cabin of an oncoming train. After throwing the stone, she is seen shouting at the passing train, though her words are inaudible. The alarming footage prompted social media outrage, with several users tagging Mumbai Police and demanding strict action.

VIRAL VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Even the official Mumbai Police account, initially misled by the viral posts, tagged the Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) on X (formerly Twitter) for investigation. However, railway enthusiasts and fact-checkers soon pointed out key details in the video that disprove the Mumbai claim.

Netizens are trying to decode and understand what might have prompted her to grab the largest rock she could find and assault the locomotive driver's cabin while hurling insults.

While most viewed this as a funny payback for a 'missed train,' others suspected she could be mentally impaired, and some believed she was protesting a certain issue and had carried out a 'calculated' assault.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The most telling clue is the front design of the train visible in the footage. It does not match the appearance of Mumbai’s local trains, which operate under Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) divisions. Instead, the train bears the marking “ER,” which stands for Eastern Railway, a zone operating primarily in West Bengal and nearby states.

Did Woman Throw Stone On Mumbai Local Train Driver In 'Deliberate Revenge Attack'? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video |

Based on the evidence, the video appears to have originated from a region under the Eastern Railway network, not Mumbai Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact location of the incident, but have responded to the viral post by stating, "The matter has been forwarded to the concerned authorities.@ErRpf" @ErRpf then tagged the RPF of Howrah and Sealdah stations in the thread. Further information on this incident are awaited.