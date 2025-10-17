 Did Woman Throw Stone On Mumbai Local Train Driver In 'Deliberate Revenge Attack'? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDid Woman Throw Stone On Mumbai Local Train Driver In 'Deliberate Revenge Attack'? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video

Did Woman Throw Stone On Mumbai Local Train Driver In 'Deliberate Revenge Attack'? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video

A viral video depicts an elderly woman throwing a large stone at an approaching train while standing at the door of a moving local train. Initially thought to be in Mumbai, it has been determined that the incident likely occurred in West Bengal.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Did Woman Throw Stone On Mumbai Local Train Driver In 'Deliberate Revenge Attack'? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video | X (@Frontalforce)

Mumbai: A video circulating widely on social media shows an elderly woman standing at the door of a moving local train and hurling a large stone at an approaching train on the adjacent track. The video has sparked shock and confusion online, with many users claiming that the incident took place in Mumbai. However, a closer examination reveals that the video is not from Mumbai.

In the viral clip, the woman is seen holding a large stone and aiming at the motorman’s cabin of an oncoming train. After throwing the stone, she is seen shouting at the passing train, though her words are inaudible. The alarming footage prompted social media outrage, with several users tagging Mumbai Police and demanding strict action.

VIRAL VIDEO

Even the official Mumbai Police account, initially misled by the viral posts, tagged the Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) on X (formerly Twitter) for investigation. However, railway enthusiasts and fact-checkers soon pointed out key details in the video that disprove the Mumbai claim.

FPJ Shorts
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off First BrahMos Missiles Made In Uttar Pradesh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off First BrahMos Missiles Made In Uttar Pradesh
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Posts ₹477 Crore Q2 Loss After Arbitration Write-Off, But Order Inflow Hits ₹3,775 Crore
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Posts ₹477 Crore Q2 Loss After Arbitration Write-Off, But Order Inflow Hits ₹3,775 Crore
UP Govt Transfers ₹300 Crore In Scholarships To Over 10 Lakh Students
UP Govt Transfers ₹300 Crore In Scholarships To Over 10 Lakh Students
Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: A Stunning Rangoli Of 80,000 Diyas Will Illuminate Ram Ki Paidi In Ayodhya
Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: A Stunning Rangoli Of 80,000 Diyas Will Illuminate Ram Ki Paidi In Ayodhya
Read Also
Women Occupying Reserved Seats On Doon Express, Beat TTE At Lucknow’s Charbagh Station, Tear His...
article-image

Netizens are trying to decode and understand what might have prompted her to grab the largest rock she could find and assault the locomotive driver's cabin while hurling insults.

Read Also
From ₹900 To ₹90: Mumbaikar Calls Mumbai Metro 3 'Biggest Upgrade' As Travelling From Mumbai...
article-image

While most viewed this as a funny payback for a 'missed train,' others suspected she could be mentally impaired, and some believed she was protesting a certain issue and had carried out a 'calculated' assault.

The most telling clue is the front design of the train visible in the footage. It does not match the appearance of Mumbai’s local trains, which operate under Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) divisions. Instead, the train bears the marking “ER,” which stands for Eastern Railway, a zone operating primarily in West Bengal and nearby states.

Did Woman Throw Stone On Mumbai Local Train Driver In 'Deliberate Revenge Attack'? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video

Did Woman Throw Stone On Mumbai Local Train Driver In 'Deliberate Revenge Attack'? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video |

Based on the evidence, the video appears to have originated from a region under the Eastern Railway network, not Mumbai Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact location of the incident, but have responded to the viral post by stating, "The matter has been forwarded to the concerned authorities.@ErRpf" @ErRpf then tagged the RPF of Howrah and Sealdah stations in the thread. Further information on this incident are awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bandra Bay To Become Mumbai's Next Ultra-Luxury Destination With Expected Revenue Of ₹1 Lakh Crore

Bandra Bay To Become Mumbai's Next Ultra-Luxury Destination With Expected Revenue Of ₹1 Lakh Crore

Three Palghar Industrial Units Win Five Maharashtra State Awards For Exceptional Export Performance...

Three Palghar Industrial Units Win Five Maharashtra State Awards For Exceptional Export Performance...

Mumbai Oct 17, Friday Traffic Update: Dadar, Kurla, WEH See Massive Traffic Jams Amid Diwali Rush &...

Mumbai Oct 17, Friday Traffic Update: Dadar, Kurla, WEH See Massive Traffic Jams Amid Diwali Rush &...

Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Campaigns For NDA In Begusarai, Claims...

Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Campaigns For NDA In Begusarai, Claims...

Did Woman Throw Stone On Mumbai Local Train Driver In 'Deliberate Revenge Attack'? Here’s The...

Did Woman Throw Stone On Mumbai Local Train Driver In 'Deliberate Revenge Attack'? Here’s The...