Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special CSMT–Danapur Trains For Diwali, Chhath Rush; Check Schedule Here

Mumbai: To accommodate the heavy festive rush during Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festivals, the Central Railway announced a series of special trains between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Danapur. The move aims to ensure smoother travel for thousands of passengers heading to their hometowns in North India during the festive season.

📢To clear the extra rush, Train No. 01047 CSMT-DANAPUR SPL Train on dates 18/10/2025, 22/10/2025, 26/10/2025 & 30/10/2025.



According to an official release from the Mumbai Division of Central Railway, Train No. 01047 CSMT–Danapur Special will operate on October 18, 22, 26 and 30, 2025. The special train is designed to manage the surge of passengers travelling home for celebrations and will feature 18 unreserved coaches, along with two 3AC coaches and two SLR (seating-cum-luggage rake) coaches, providing ample capacity for both general and reserved category travelers.

Details On The Halts

The special train will depart from CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and make halts at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara and finally terminate at Danapur.

The special service is expected to ease congestion on regular long-distance trains bound for Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, which witness a massive spike in demand around this time every year. The additional services are also expected to help migrant workers and families who find it difficult to secure confirmed tickets during the festival period.

Passengers can check detailed schedules, timings, and seat availability on the IRCTC website or through official Central Railway social media handles on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

