 Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special CSMT–Danapur Trains For Diwali, Chhath Rush; Check Schedule Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway Announces Special CSMT–Danapur Trains For Diwali, Chhath Rush; Check Schedule Here

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special CSMT–Danapur Trains For Diwali, Chhath Rush; Check Schedule Here

According to an official release from the Mumbai Division of Central Railway, Train No. 01047 CSMT–Danapur Special will operate on October 18, 22, 26 and 30, 2025. The special train is designed to manage the surge of passengers travelling home for celebrations and will feature 18 unreserved coaches, along with two 3AC coaches and two SLR (seating-cum-luggage rake) coaches.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Mumbai: To accommodate the heavy festive rush during Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festivals, the Central Railway announced a series of special trains between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Danapur. The move aims to ensure smoother travel for thousands of passengers heading to their hometowns in North India during the festive season.

According to an official release from the Mumbai Division of Central Railway, Train No. 01047 CSMT–Danapur Special will operate on October 18, 22, 26 and 30, 2025. The special train is designed to manage the surge of passengers travelling home for celebrations and will feature 18 unreserved coaches, along with two 3AC coaches and two SLR (seating-cum-luggage rake) coaches, providing ample capacity for both general and reserved category travelers.

Read Also
Mumbai Local: Train Services Halted For 26 Minutes Between Diva And Kalwa After Level Crossing Gate...
article-image

Details On The Halts

The special train will depart from CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and make halts at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara and finally terminate at Danapur.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested In Versova For Possessing Fake BARC Identity Cards
Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested In Versova For Possessing Fake BARC Identity Cards
'Isiliye Sona Aasmaan Choo Raha Hai': Netizens React To Sweet Priced ₹1,11,000 Infused With 24 Carat Edible Gold - VIDEO
'Isiliye Sona Aasmaan Choo Raha Hai': Netizens React To Sweet Priced ₹1,11,000 Infused With 24 Carat Edible Gold - VIDEO
Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asim Munir Warns Afghanistan To Act Against Terrorists Or Face Consequences
Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asim Munir Warns Afghanistan To Act Against Terrorists Or Face Consequences
FASTag Annual Pass “Perfect Gift For Travelers” During The Diwali & Festive Season
FASTag Annual Pass “Perfect Gift For Travelers” During The Diwali & Festive Season

The special service is expected to ease congestion on regular long-distance trains bound for Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, which witness a massive spike in demand around this time every year. The additional services are also expected to help migrant workers and families who find it difficult to secure confirmed tickets during the festival period.

Passengers can check detailed schedules, timings, and seat availability on the IRCTC website or through official Central Railway social media handles on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested In Versova For Possessing Fake BARC Identity Cards

Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested In Versova For Possessing Fake BARC Identity Cards

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special CSMT–Danapur Trains For Diwali, Chhath Rush; Check...

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special CSMT–Danapur Trains For Diwali, Chhath Rush; Check...

'Can Reach Goa Faster By Flight': Commuters Rant As Mumbai-Pune Expressway Sees Traffic Jam Amid...

'Can Reach Goa Faster By Flight': Commuters Rant As Mumbai-Pune Expressway Sees Traffic Jam Amid...

Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Units In Malad's Sanjay Nagar; No Injuries Reported...

Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Units In Malad's Sanjay Nagar; No Injuries Reported...

Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Station Through Maharashtra...

Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Station Through Maharashtra...