Mumbai Local: Train Services Halted For 26 Minutes Between Diva And Kalwa After Level Crossing Gate Stays Open For Road Traffic

Mumbai: Local train commuters on Central Railway faced major disruption on Thursday afternoon when train movement was brought to a complete halt for 26 minutes between Diva and Kalwa due to the Diva level crossing gate remaining open for road traffic between 12:20 pm and 12:46 pm.

The disruption affected at least 10 suburban local trains and two long-distance trains – the LTT-Saharsa Amrit Bharat Express and the Mumbai LTT Special – causing a ripple effect of delays across the suburban network.

Unusually Heavy Road Traffic Causes Delay

According to railway officials, the gate could not be closed on time due to unusually high vehicular traffic, preventing authorities from securing the crossing for the safe passage of trains. This led to a temporary halt of all services in the section, causing overcrowding at stations and prolonged waiting times for thousands of daily commuters.

Recurring Delays Due To Frequent Gate Openings

"The Diva level crossing gate is opened over 35 times a day, regularly causing delays of 5 to 7 minutes to the severi trains. However, during unusual incidents like Friday, the disruption can stretch up to 25 minutes," said a railway official. "These recurring delays affect over 100 train services daily."

Incomplete ROB Blamed For Ongoing Problems

Commuters have long demanded a permanent solution, pointing to the incomplete Road Over Bridge (ROB) meant to replace the level crossing. While the railway portion of the ROB was completed several years ago, the approach roads—under the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)—remain unfinished.

Work Delayed Due To Land Acquisition Issues

"Work on the eastern side of the approach road, covering 345 meters, is underway with construction on all eight piers and abutments in progress. However, the western side remains stalled, with no work initiated yet due to pending land acquisition for the remaining 300 meters" said an official who don't want to be quoted.

Railways Clarify TMC’s Role In Delay

"The delay in constructing the approach roads is beyond the Railway’s scope. It is being handled by the Thane Municipal Corporation," a railway official clarified. "Until the ROB is fully functional, commuters will continue to face disruptions at the level crossing."

