Central Railway Loco Running Staff Hold One-Day Dharna At CSMT Over Long-Pending Grievances

A one-day dharna was held Friday by the CRMS Loco Running Staff Branch of the Central Railway’s Mumbai Division in front of the Suburban Lobby at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM. The protest was organized to draw attention to a series of long-pending grievances that the staff claims have been ignored despite repeated representations and commitments from Railway authorities.

According to the union, despite consensus reached in several bi-lateral meetings with Central Railway officials, no concrete action has been taken to address the concerns of the Loco Running Staff. Protesters raised slogans emphasizing their key demand — “Safety First, Then Punctuality” — arguing that excessive focus on punctuality without due consideration for ground realities is jeopardizing both staff welfare and operational safety.

Among the 40+ issues highlighted during the dharna, major demands included:

Reevaluation of SPAD (Signal Passed at Danger) definitions and ensuring contributory factors are considered before punitive actions.

Immediate cessation of disciplinary actions against Chief Loco Inspectors for alleged "ineffective counseling" in SPAD cases.

Provision of second breath analyzer (BA) tests in case of initial positive results, citing frequent false positives.

Air-conditioning of Loco and EMU/MEMU cabs, a long-standing demand linked to staff health and comfort.

Ensuring privacy and halting of call monitoring on official CUG numbers during non-duty hours.

The union also highlighted the health toll the current working conditions have taken on the Loco Running Staff, citing rising instances of high blood pressure, diabetes, back issues, and stress-related illnesses that are forcing staff out of A1 medical category.

“This is not just about staff welfare, but about operational safety,” a CRMS spokesperson said. “We have already protested earlier on 25th March 2025, but with no concrete results.

