'Sach Bolna Aapka Heartbreak Hua Hai Na?’: Mumbai Woman Claims Creepy Cab Driver Asked Personal Questions, Later Texted Her | Read WhatsApp Chat Inside

Representational Image/Pixabay

Mumbai, October 17: A woman from Mumbai has shared a disturbing experience on Reddit, describing how a cab driver allegedly obtained her personal phone number and messaged her days after a ride. The incident has sparked outrage online, with users questioning passenger data privacy and women’s safety while using ride-hailing apps.

The user in the post claimed the individual to be an Uber driver, but in the screenshot shared, the person identifies themselves as being from Ola. The claim seems dubious in nature.

In her detailed post, the woman wrote that she and a female friend were travelling from Kandivali to South Bombay (SoBo) when the incident occurred. Since both their phones were low on battery, a male friend booked the cab and shared the OTP with her.

The passenger claimed the driver made her uncomfortable from the beginning. After her friend got off mid-way, he allegedly started an inappropriate conversation. “He asked, ‘Sach bolna aapka heartbreak hua hai na?’ just because I was playing sad songs,” she wrote.

The driver then insisted on dropping her “personally” in the future and even shared his number, saying he “roams around the area often.” The woman, sensing something was off, accepted the number only to avoid confrontation.

‘He Texted Me 15 Days Later’

What alarmed her most was what happened two weeks later. The woman revealed that the same driver sent her a message with an attachment late at night, despite her never sharing her contact details with him. “Where did he even get my number from?” she asked in her post, expressing fear and confusion.

The revelation has triggered widespread debate over whether drivers can access passengers’ phone numbers from the app or through booking details shared by third parties. Many users urged her to report the incident to Uber and local authorities immediately, stressing that such breaches are unacceptable.

Demand For Stronger Safety Measures

The post has reignited the discussion on women’s safety while using cabs in metropolitan cities like Mumbai. Users are calling for stricter data protection protocols, limited access to passenger contact details, and stronger monitoring of driver behaviour.

Authorities Yet To Respond

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars are urging the company to investigate the alleged breach and ensure that such incidents do not occur again.