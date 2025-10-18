'Appears To Be Lunatic’: Viral Video Of Woman Throwing Stone At Train Not From Mumbai, Eastern Railway RPF Confirms |

Mumbai: A disturbing video circulating widely on social media shows an elderly woman standing at the doorway of a moving train and hurling a large stone at an oncoming train on an adjacent track. The clip, which initially sparked outrage online and was claimed to be from Mumbai, has now been confirmed to have originated somewhere in the Eastern region.

Reacting to the viral footage, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway clarified on X (formerly Twitter), “It appears to be a lunatic lady. So far, the location couldn’t be traced. No motorman has reported such an incident. Matter is under enquiry.”

It appears to be a lunatic lady. So far location couldn't be traced. No Motorman has reported such incident. Matter is under enquiry. — RPF Eastern Railway (@ErRpf) October 17, 2025

Video Initially Claimed To Be From Mumbai

In the video, the woman is seen gripping a heavy stone before launching it toward the motorman’s cabin of the approaching train. She then shouts at the passing train, though her words are inaudible. The clip triggered widespread shock and anger on social media, with several users tagging Mumbai Police and demanding strict action against the woman for endangering lives.

Even the official Mumbai Police account initially responded to the viral posts, tagging the Government Railway Police (GRP) for investigation. However, railway enthusiasts and fact-checkers soon pointed out inconsistencies proving that the incident did not occur on Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

The biggest clue came from the front design of the train visible in the video, which does not match the appearance of Mumbai’s local trains operated by the Western and Central Railway divisions. Instead, the train bore the marking “ER,” which stands for Eastern Railway, a zone operating primarily in West Bengal and surrounding regions.

Further analysis of the surroundings, the tracks, and the train’s numbering system reinforced that the video likely originated from a section under the Eastern Railway’s jurisdiction.

Following this, the RPF’s Eastern Railway division tagged its Howrah and Sealdah units to help locate the exact site and verify the authenticity of the footage. Officials confirmed that no similar incident had been reported by train drivers or staff so far.

