Western Railway Launches Special Train Between Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur For Diwali & Chhath Puja Travel; Check Details

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja, Western Railway will run a Special Train on Special fare between Bandra Terminus - Jodhpur stations.

According to Western Railway, train number 04826 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 9 :20 pm and will reach Jodhpur at 9:45 pm, the next day. This train will run on 23rd October & 30th October, 2025.

Similarly, Train No. 04825 Jodhpur – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Jodhpur every Wednesday at 5:30 pm and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 6:20 pm, the next day. This train will run on 22nd October & 29th October, 2025.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Phulera, Nawa City, Kuchaman City, Makrana, Degana, Ren, Merta Road and Gotan stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Booking Details

The booking for Train No. 04826 will open from 18th October, 2025 at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

