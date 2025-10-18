7 Must Experience Places In Mumbai During Diwali 2025

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 18, 2025

Jio World Drive, BKC Step into a modern Diwali wonderland with luxe décor, festive installations, and live performances

All images from Pinterest/Instagram

Marine Drive Fireworks. Watch the Queen’s Necklace come alive with spectacular fireworks lighting up the Arabian Sea

Lohar Chawl. Experience Mumbai’s lighting hub with dazzling string lights, lanterns, and festive decor stalls

Kumbharwada, Dharavi Shop for handcrafted diyas and lamps straight from local artisans-authentic Diwali vibes guaranteed

Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Capture breathtaking views of the Sea Link illuminated in golden hues for the festive season

Banganga Tank, Walkeshwar. Witness thousands of diyas floating on the sacred waters, creating a magical, serene glow

Shivaji Park, Dadar. Soak in the festive spirit as this iconic park glows with vibrant lights and cultural festivities

Thanks For Reading!

