 Mumbai: Ex-IIT Bombay Student Booked For Secretly Filming Male Students In Hostel Bathrooms
Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Ex-IIT Bombay Student Booked For Secretly Filming Male Students In Hostel Bathrooms | IIT Bombay (Facebook)

Mumbai: The Powai police have booked Rahul Pandey, 32, for allegedly and secretly recording nude videos of IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Bombay male students while they were bathing. He also allegedly recorded them while they were in the lavatories. Pandey had completed his M.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Bombay in July 2025.

The police registered the case on October 16 under Section 66(E) (for intentionally or knowingly capturing, publishing, or transmitting the image of a person’s private area without their consent) of the Information Technology Act and issued a notice to him.

About The Case

According to the FIR, the complainant is an IIT Bombay campus security guard, Anil Munde, 43, who resides on the IIT campus. On October 12, around 2 p.m., while he was on duty at the main gate, a student named Amar, who stays in Hostel No. 14, along with other students, brought former student Rahul Pandey to him. The students told him that Pandey had been secretly recording videos of students while they were bathing nude and using the lavatories.

article-image

The security staff conducted an inquiry and found that Pandey resides in Thane and is a former student of IIT Bombay. He is currently looking for a job and had entered the IIT campus on a visitor’s pass issued in the name of his friend and IIT student Mohammad Asif. The pass allowed him to stay on the premises for two days. Since October 11, Pandey had been staying with his friend Siddhesh Shevde in Hostel No. 14, Room No. 317.

Upon checking his mobile phone, the security guards discovered several videos of IIT male students bathing and using the lavatories. After the IIT administration instructed the staff to file a complaint, security guard Munde went to the police station and lodged a complaint against Pandey. The police registered the case against Pandey and issued a notice to him. The police said that Pandey’s mindset appears to be perverted.

