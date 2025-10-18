RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 Out For Graduate Posts; Objection Window Open Till October 23

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 | Official Website

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 2). Candidates who took the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Examination can now download their question papers, responses, and provisional answer keys from the relevant regional RRB websites.

The CBT 2 test for NTPC Graduate positions, held under CEN No. 05/2024, was on October 13, 2025. The answer key link has been made active from October 17 (4 PM) and will be available until October 23, 2025 (11:55 PM).

To get the RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key, the candidates need to log in with their registration number and date of birth. The provisional answer key provides question IDs, candidate responses, and correct answers for all the questions.

Raise Objections by Paying ₹50 Per Question

Those who are not content with any response can object to it online by remitting a fee of ₹50 per question, along with reasonable bank charges. The payment can be done through UPI, Rupay Cards, Credit Cards, or Net Banking. In case the objection is valid, the amount will be reimbursed to the same account from which the payment was made after taking out bank charges.

Applicants are also requested to go through their answers carefully and raise objections, if any, before the given time. Representations will not be accepted after 23rd October 2025 (11:55 PM). The RRB has made it clear that its order with respect to all objections will be final and binding.

Marking Scheme

As per the official marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer and 1/3 mark deducted for each wrong answer.

After considering the objections filed by candidates, the final answer key will be released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on which RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2025 will be announced.

