 RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 Out For Graduate Posts; Objection Window Open Till October 23
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 Out For Graduate Posts; Objection Window Open Till October 23

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 Out For Graduate Posts; Objection Window Open Till October 23

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 for graduate posts, allowing candidates to check responses and raise objections till October 23. After reviewing objections, RRB will release the final answer key, followed by the CBT 2 results.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 | Official Website

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 2). Candidates who took the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Examination can now download their question papers, responses, and provisional answer keys from the relevant regional RRB websites.

The CBT 2 test for NTPC Graduate positions, held under CEN No. 05/2024, was on October 13, 2025. The answer key link has been made active from October 17 (4 PM) and will be available until October 23, 2025 (11:55 PM).

To get the RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key, the candidates need to log in with their registration number and date of birth. The provisional answer key provides question IDs, candidate responses, and correct answers for all the questions.

Read Also
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link...
article-image

Raise Objections by Paying ₹50 Per Question

FPJ Shorts
WWE Smack Down: Jacob Fatu Seen Bleeding After Backstage Attack Ahead Of No.1 Contender's Match For Undisputed Championship; Video
WWE Smack Down: Jacob Fatu Seen Bleeding After Backstage Attack Ahead Of No.1 Contender's Match For Undisputed Championship; Video
'We Will Celebrate Diwali On November 14 With NDA's Historic Win': Chirag Paswan Ahead Of Bihar Polls
'We Will Celebrate Diwali On November 14 With NDA's Historic Win': Chirag Paswan Ahead Of Bihar Polls
'Appears To Be Lunatic’: Viral Video Of Woman Throwing Stone At Train Not From Mumbai, Eastern Railway RPF Confirms
'Appears To Be Lunatic’: Viral Video Of Woman Throwing Stone At Train Not From Mumbai, Eastern Railway RPF Confirms
Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against ITI Principal, Staff For Harassing Dalit Woman Employee In Ballia
Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against ITI Principal, Staff For Harassing Dalit Woman Employee In Ballia

Those who are not content with any response can object to it online by remitting a fee of ₹50 per question, along with reasonable bank charges. The payment can be done through UPI, Rupay Cards, Credit Cards, or Net Banking. In case the objection is valid, the amount will be reimbursed to the same account from which the payment was made after taking out bank charges.

Applicants are also requested to go through their answers carefully and raise objections, if any, before the given time. Representations will not be accepted after 23rd October 2025 (11:55 PM). The RRB has made it clear that its order with respect to all objections will be final and binding.

Marking Scheme

As per the official marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer and 1/3 mark deducted for each wrong answer.

After considering the objections filed by candidates, the final answer key will be released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on which RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2025 will be announced.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against ITI Principal, Staff For Harassing Dalit Woman Employee In...

Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against ITI Principal, Staff For Harassing Dalit Woman Employee In...

SC Upholds Karnataka HC Order In Primary Teachers' Recruitment Case, Asks KSAT To Decide

SC Upholds Karnataka HC Order In Primary Teachers' Recruitment Case, Asks KSAT To Decide

CMAT 2026 Registration Opens At cmat.nta.nic.in; Apply Till November 17, Check Eligibility,...

CMAT 2026 Registration Opens At cmat.nta.nic.in; Apply Till November 17, Check Eligibility,...

Congress Demands Ban On RSS & ABVP In Educational Institutions, Cites 'Divisive' Ideology - Video

Congress Demands Ban On RSS & ABVP In Educational Institutions, Cites 'Divisive' Ideology - Video

Kochi Hijab Row: Setback For St. Rita's Public School As Kerala HC Refuses To Grant Stay, Seeks...

Kochi Hijab Row: Setback For St. Rita's Public School As Kerala HC Refuses To Grant Stay, Seeks...