 Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against ITI Principal, Staff For Harassing Dalit Woman Employee In Ballia
Police in Ballia, UP, have filed an FIR against the Government ITI principal Amit Kumar Dwivedi and two instructors, Ravindra Singh and Dhananjay Singh, for allegedly harassing Dalit employee Arun Kumari. She was reportedly subjected to caste-based abuses, pressured to take voluntary retirement, and threatened when she complained.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against ITI Principal, Staff For Harassing Dalit Woman Employee In Ballia | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ballia (UP): Police has filed an FIR against the Government Industrial Training Institute's principal and two employees for allegedly harassing a Dalit woman employee, officials said on Friday.

Kotwali SHO Kshitij Tripathi said a case was registered based on the complaint filed by the husband of a woman employee at the institute.

The accused have been identified as principal Amit Kumar Dwivedi, radio instructor Ravindra Singh, and electrical instructor Dhananjay Singh.

Citing the FIR, Tripathi said the complainant's wife, Arun Kumari, was employed as a work manager at the institute.

On October 14, Ravindra and Dhananjay allegedly used caste-based abuses when Kumari was at work and "pressured" her to take voluntary retirement, he said.

When she complained about the incident to the principal, he, too, allegedly used caste-based slurs, according to the complaint.

Kumari's husband alleged that the principal "threatened" her with death and asked her to leave the job.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

