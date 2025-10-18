CMAT 2026 Registration Opens At cmat.nta.nic.in; Apply Till November 17, Check Eligibility, Application Process & Fees

CMAT 2026 Registration | Official Website

CMAT 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the CMAT 2026 registration, the national-level management entry exam for MBA and PGDM programmes admissions in B-schools across India. Candidates can submit their applications online at the official website cmat.nta.nic.in, by November 17, 2025, and the payment window for fees will close till November 18, 2025 (11:50 PM).

Correction Window & Exam Details

The window for correction of the CMAT 2026 application forms will be open from November 20 to 21, 2025. Common Management Admission Test (CMAT-2026) will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, testing candidates' ability in Quantitative Technique & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

Application Fees

The fee for the CMAT 2026 application will be ₹2,500 for general male candidates, whereas female candidates, third gender, and reserved category candidates (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwD) will pay ₹1,250.

Eligibility Criteria

-Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in any field.

-Semi-final-year students are eligible to apply in case their results are declared before the 2026–27 admission season.

-Applicants should be citizens of India, and there is no age restriction.

Aspirants who are experiencing problems during the registration process may reach out to 011-40759000 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in for support. The CMAT 2026 exam date will be separately announced on the official NTA CMAT website.

CMAT 2026 Registration: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link CMAT 2026 Registration

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to fill out the application form

Step 4: Now, candidates will have to upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee

Note: Download the CMAT 2026 Registration confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.