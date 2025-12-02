 Rajasthan Opens BSTC Pre DElEd 2026 Applications; Check Eligibility, Age Limit & Selection Process
Rajasthan has opened online registration for BSTC Pre DElEd 2026 at predeledraj2026.com for admission to the D.El.Ed course. Applications will be accepted until December 31, 2026. Candidates with Class 12 qualification can apply. The state offers 26,000 seats across 376 colleges. Selection includes a written exam followed by counselling, with 95% seats reserved for Rajasthan applicants.

article-image
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2026 Registration | Official Website

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2026 Registration: The registration process for the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2026 has started on the portal predeledraj2026.com, opening the pathway for candidates seeking admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme for the 2026–27 academic session. The application window will remain open until December 31, 2026.

This year, around 26,000 seats have been announced across 376 D.El.Ed colleges in the state. The programme is essential for aspirants aiming for third-grade Level-1 teacher recruitment, making it a crucial opportunity for students who have passed Class 12.

Eligibility and Age Criteria Detailed

To apply, General category candidates must have secured 50% marks in Class 12, while SC, ST, OBC, and Divyang applicants need 45%. The upper age limit is 28 years, with government-notified relaxations applicable to ST, OBC, MBC, EWS, and female candidates.

Domicile Policy

Rajasthan continues to reserve 95% of seats for state residents, while up to 5% seats are open to candidates from other states. Applicants from outside Rajasthan will be considered under the General category.

Selection Process

The admission process includes a written entrance examination followed by counselling. Candidates can complete the registration and application process online through the official portal.

article-image

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2026: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- predeledraj2026.com

Step 2: Click on the link Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2026 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees

Note: Download the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2026 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

