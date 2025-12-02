NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Issues Notice For Nationality Conversion For Round 2

NEET PG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a very important advisory for the candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025, who intend to get their nationality status converted from Indian to NRI for Round 2 counselling. The official notification is available on the official website of MCC.

Window Open for Submitting NRI Conversion Documents

Candidates must send all the required documents to nri.adgememcc1@gmail.com between December 1 and December 3, 2025, up to 8 PM. MCC explained that only one email per candidate will be received, and emails received before or after the stipulated window will not be considered.

"Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time," reads the notification.

Documents Required for Nationality Change

Candidates are required to attach the following documents while submitting their request:

-NEET PG admit card and scorecard

-Proof of NRI status of parent or eligible relative

-Relationship certificate issued by a competent Revenue Authority

-Notarised affidavit from the NRI sponsor with NRE bank account proof

-Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and passing certificates

-Birth certificate

-Passport of the candidate or sponsor (optional)

Candidates whose processing of NRI conversion would be strictly done as per documents received within the stipulated time; hence, timely submission is advised.