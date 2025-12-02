 CBSE Issues Revised SOPs For Class 10, 12 Practical Exams For 2025–26 Session
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Issues Revised SOPs For Class 10, 12 Practical Exams For 2025–26 Session

CBSE Issues Revised SOPs For Class 10, 12 Practical Exams For 2025–26 Session

CBSE has issued revised guidelines and SOPs for Class 10,12 practical exams, project work, and internal assessments for the 2025–26 academic session. Schools must follow the updated procedures, complete assessments within the schedule, and ensure correct mark uploading, as no changes will be allowed later.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
CBSE Board Exam 2026 |

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has rolled out a revised set of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures for Class 10 and 12 practical exams, project assessments, and internal assessments applicable from the 2025–26 academic session onward. The revised framework is intended to ensure uniformity and streamline the evaluation practices for all affiliated schools.

Practical examinations and internal assessments, which were held every year according to the Examination Bye-Laws of CBSE, will now be conducted with amended SOPs to strengthen procedural accuracy. Schools have been instructed to follow these updated protocols strictly.

Board Emphasises Timely Completion

The CBSE has informed schools to strictly complete all practical and internal assessments within the prescribed schedule as it prepares to hold four examinations this year.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro 9: Good News! MMRDA Drops Dongri Car Shed Plan After Public Outcry; 'Elevated Parking Lot To Replace Project,' Confirms Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Mumbai Metro 9: Good News! MMRDA Drops Dongri Car Shed Plan After Public Outcry; 'Elevated Parking Lot To Replace Project,' Confirms Minister Pratap Sarnaik
NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Issues Notice For Nationality Conversion For Round 2
NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Issues Notice For Nationality Conversion For Round 2
VIDEO: 11 Days Before Historic Messi Visit, Fan Breaches Security At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium To Touch Hardik Pandya's Feet
VIDEO: 11 Days Before Historic Messi Visit, Fan Breaches Security At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium To Touch Hardik Pandya's Feet
'I Felt Hurt': Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up on Gaurav Khanna's 'Shadow' Remark After Bigg Boss 19 Exit—EXCLUSIVE
'I Felt Hurt': Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up on Gaurav Khanna's 'Shadow' Remark After Bigg Boss 19 Exit—EXCLUSIVE
Read Also
CTET 2026 Registration Process Starts Today; CBSE Opens Application Window Till December 18
article-image

Correct Mark Uploading Made Mandatory

Institutions should therefore verify the maximum marks for each subject before uploading them same on the portal. This has been intimated in Circular No. CBSE/Coord/Marks distribution/163685/2025, wherein it is mentioned that no changes in uploaded marks will be allowed later on.

Flexibility for Students Participating in National/International Events

If practical examination dates conflict with national or international sporting events, schools may rearrange the examination for the candidate concerned, but it must be within the official schedule. No extra time beyond the given timeline will be provided.

CBSE has circulated the amended SOPs to all its affiliated schools with a call for strict compliance, so that upcoming practical assessments take place smoothly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Issues Notice For Nationality Conversion For Round 2

NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Issues Notice For Nationality Conversion For Round 2

AIIMS 4th CRE Group B & C Posts 2025: Last Chance To Apply; Details Here

AIIMS 4th CRE Group B & C Posts 2025: Last Chance To Apply; Details Here

CBSE Issues Revised SOPs For Class 10, 12 Practical Exams For 2025–26 Session

CBSE Issues Revised SOPs For Class 10, 12 Practical Exams For 2025–26 Session

Delhi Govt Launches Free Professional Coaching For 2,200 Govt School Students Under Mahamana Pandit...

Delhi Govt Launches Free Professional Coaching For 2,200 Govt School Students Under Mahamana Pandit...

Viral Video: Kindergarten Girls ‘Serious Lunch Meeting’ Melts Hearts Online

Viral Video: Kindergarten Girls ‘Serious Lunch Meeting’ Melts Hearts Online