CBSE Issues Revised SOPs For Class 10, 12 Practical Exams For 2025–26 Session

CBSE Board Exam 2026 |

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has rolled out a revised set of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures for Class 10 and 12 practical exams, project assessments, and internal assessments applicable from the 2025–26 academic session onward. The revised framework is intended to ensure uniformity and streamline the evaluation practices for all affiliated schools.

Practical examinations and internal assessments, which were held every year according to the Examination Bye-Laws of CBSE, will now be conducted with amended SOPs to strengthen procedural accuracy. Schools have been instructed to follow these updated protocols strictly.

Board Emphasises Timely Completion

The CBSE has informed schools to strictly complete all practical and internal assessments within the prescribed schedule as it prepares to hold four examinations this year.

Correct Mark Uploading Made Mandatory

Institutions should therefore verify the maximum marks for each subject before uploading them same on the portal. This has been intimated in Circular No. CBSE/Coord/Marks distribution/163685/2025, wherein it is mentioned that no changes in uploaded marks will be allowed later on.

Flexibility for Students Participating in National/International Events

If practical examination dates conflict with national or international sporting events, schools may rearrange the examination for the candidate concerned, but it must be within the official schedule. No extra time beyond the given timeline will be provided.

CBSE has circulated the amended SOPs to all its affiliated schools with a call for strict compliance, so that upcoming practical assessments take place smoothly.