CTET 2026 Registration Process Starts Today; CBSE Opens Application Window Till December 18

CTET 2026 Notification | Official Website

CTET 2026 Notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the online registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 from today, November 27. Candidates can apply at ctet.nic.in until December 18, 2025, for the 21st edition of the national-level teacher eligibility exam.

"The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website https://ctet.nic.in. The online application process will start from 27/11/2025. The last date for submitting online application is 18/12/2025 (11.59 pm)," reads the notification.

Exam on February 8 Across 132 Cities

Examination of CTET 2026 will be conducted on February 8, 2026 (Sunday) in 132 Examination Cities all over the country; the test will be in 20 languages. The detailed information bulletin containing details regarding Syllabus, Eligibility, Exam Fee, Examination City, important dates, etc. is available, as per the notification.

Application Fees

The CTET 2026 application fee for General/OBC (NCL) candidates is ₹1,000 for either Paper I or Paper II, and ₹1,200 for both papers. For SC, ST, and Differently Abled candidates, the fee is ₹500 for a single paper and ₹600 for both papers.

Compulsory Testing for Teaching Posts

The CTET qualification is necessary for teaching positions in central schools like KVS, NVS, and other institutions affiliated with CBSE.

Paper I qualifies candidates to teach Classes 1–5.

Paper II is meant for candidates who intend to teach Classes 6–8.

Candidates are advised to read the information bulletin carefully before filling out the online application.

CBSE CTET 2026: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link CBSE CTET February 2026 application on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Fill out the application form and click on the submit button

Note: Download the CBSE CTET 2026 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

CTET 2026 Notification PDF Direct Link